What The Grades On Wagyu Steak Really Mean

Similar to the world's most expensive caviar and other high-end luxuries, wagyu steak is surrounded by all kinds of culinary myths. But few people actually understand the intricacies behind wagyu steak production. From understanding the basic category of wagyu beef, to recognizing the distinction between wagyu and Kobe beef, the wagyu industry is much more multifaceted than most people might give it credit for. It even has its own unique grading system.

This wagyu grading system is basically a way to determine quality, but it is not quite as simple as it sounds. The grading system is actually made up of two different scales: one with letters and one with numbers. A letter and number is then matched to give a grade indicating the quality of the meat and how much meat from the cow is edible. Wagyu steak numerical grades take multiple factors into consideration, including the color of the meat and fat, the ratio of meat to fat, and the firmness of the steak's texture. Wagyu letter grades refer solely to the meat yield only. Additionally, the animal's place of origin can also affect grading, depending on whether it comes from Japan, Australia, or America.