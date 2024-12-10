What The Grades On Wagyu Steak Really Mean
Similar to the world's most expensive caviar and other high-end luxuries, wagyu steak is surrounded by all kinds of culinary myths. But few people actually understand the intricacies behind wagyu steak production. From understanding the basic category of wagyu beef, to recognizing the distinction between wagyu and Kobe beef, the wagyu industry is much more multifaceted than most people might give it credit for. It even has its own unique grading system.
This wagyu grading system is basically a way to determine quality, but it is not quite as simple as it sounds. The grading system is actually made up of two different scales: one with letters and one with numbers. A letter and number is then matched to give a grade indicating the quality of the meat and how much meat from the cow is edible. Wagyu steak numerical grades take multiple factors into consideration, including the color of the meat and fat, the ratio of meat to fat, and the firmness of the steak's texture. Wagyu letter grades refer solely to the meat yield only. Additionally, the animal's place of origin can also affect grading, depending on whether it comes from Japan, Australia, or America.
The wagyu steak grading system explained
The letter part of the wagyu grading system refers specifically to the percentage of yield. Essentially, this is a reflection of how much meat is edible from the cow. Letter grades include A, B, and C rankings, with B considered to be the standard yield of about 69 to 72%. A is an exceptional yield (above 72%) and C is below par (less than 69%).
The number component of the grading system refers to the quality of the meat after slaughter. The color of the meat and the color of the fat can affect the final grade, as well as the ratio of meat to fat and how well the meat holds its shape without being too tough. Number grades range from 1 to 5, with 5 signifying the best in class.
Grading systems can also vary slightly depending on where the wagyu beef originates. For example, Japanese wagyu follows the number and letter system while American wagyu is instead graded by the USDA which categorizes all beef into Select, Choice, and Prime categories. As such, American wagyu is given a Prime grade instead of a letter and number combination.