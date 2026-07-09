14 Retro Kitchen Tools That Could Be Worth Big Bucks Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every kitchen is unique, at least when it comes to the things we keep in them. If you're like a lot of people, you probably have a mix of old items along with the new, like those mixing bowls once owned by your grandma that now sit on a shelf next to your modern non-stick baking sheets. But if you're not particularly attached to your retro cookware, appliances, or other kitchen tools, you may be interested to know that some of these can sell for big bucks today.

As for how much you can get, it all depends on what you're selling and where. There are definitely collectors prowling around Facebook Marketplace and consignment shops that might offer a decent amount, but the most tried and true way of offloading in-demand vintage items is typically eBay. To help you get started here, we did a deep dive of eBay's successful vintage kitchen sales and looked for things that not only sold for impressive amounts (especially compared to what they would have originally cost) but are also not so rare that nobody would be able to find them laying around in their own homes today. So, when you're ready to free up some space and bring in some extra cash, here's a rundown of 14 retro kitchen tools that could be worth a lot now.