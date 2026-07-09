14 Retro Kitchen Tools That Could Be Worth Big Bucks Now
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Every kitchen is unique, at least when it comes to the things we keep in them. If you're like a lot of people, you probably have a mix of old items along with the new, like those mixing bowls once owned by your grandma that now sit on a shelf next to your modern non-stick baking sheets. But if you're not particularly attached to your retro cookware, appliances, or other kitchen tools, you may be interested to know that some of these can sell for big bucks today.
As for how much you can get, it all depends on what you're selling and where. There are definitely collectors prowling around Facebook Marketplace and consignment shops that might offer a decent amount, but the most tried and true way of offloading in-demand vintage items is typically eBay. To help you get started here, we did a deep dive of eBay's successful vintage kitchen sales and looked for things that not only sold for impressive amounts (especially compared to what they would have originally cost) but are also not so rare that nobody would be able to find them laying around in their own homes today. So, when you're ready to free up some space and bring in some extra cash, here's a rundown of 14 retro kitchen tools that could be worth a lot now.
Vintage salt and pepper shakers
Salt and pepper shaker collecting is a serious hobby for many people. If it's not for you, you might be able to make a tidy profit off of the vintage sets collecting dust in your kitchen. It definitely depends on the design and brand, but well-kept vintage sets can sell for upwards of $100, while antique Victorian sets and MCM designs can sell for $300 to $600.
Original all-metal Squeezo Strainer
The Squeezo Strainer tomato press dates back to early 1900s Italy, but it wasn't until its creator began manufacturing his design in the United States in 1919 that it reached widespread success. If you've got a full kit (make sure it's the all-metal version and that it's clean), it can sell for over $100.
Pyrex mixing bowl sets
If you've been bequeathed a colorful mixing bowl set, check to see if it's Pyrex. The brand's original sturdy mixing bowls came in a huge variety of colors and patterns between the 1910s and mid-1960s, and that Pyrex could be worth a lot more today if kept in good condition. In fact, full mid-century sets with printed designs have been known to sell for upwards of $1,000.
Hobart KitchenAid mixer
The KitchenAid mixer is a staple of many kitchens past and present, and it's the renowned Hobart-era lineup (mixers made prior to 1986) that made it that way. Older Hobart-era models can sell for $600 or even more if they're in good condition with all their attachments included. Otherwise, a KitchenAid normally sells for between $300 and $400, though even without all the components you can still get over $100.
Uranium glass kitchenware
If it glows eerily green under UV light, it's probably uranium glassware. These unique pieces were trendy throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries — before radiation dangers were fully understood. Although the actual radioactivity in these pieces is low enough for general handling, why not sell yours? Individual uranium glass pieces sell for anywhere between $20 and $40, but sets and more elaborate pieces can sell for over $100.
German Meissen blue onion kitchen utensils
German Meissen is just about as vintage a material as it comes, with the first pieces produced in 1710. The Meissen brand is still around today but no longer offers a lot of its former kitchen tools, which is what makes its previous ones so valuable. Individual pieces in good condition can sell for around $60 to $100, but fuller sets go for $350 or even more.
Cast iron baking molds
Cast iron baking molds and other cookware declined in prominence during the 20th century as aluminum and other materials became more common, but there's no denying how sturdy these babies are. Cast iron baking molds routinely sell for $100 to $250 on eBay, though some may go for even more. Even simple or more common designs can still fetch around $80.
Vintage Kamenstein tea kettle
Sticking with traditional tea kettles can be a mistake for modern kitchens, so why not consider selling? If you happen to have a vintage Kamenstein kettle — particularly one with a whimsical 1980s or 1990s design — it could be worth a surprising amount. Ones with motion (like the carousel and rocket ship designs) in great condition go for $500 to $600, but others could still fetch $100 or more.
Dutch Delft wall coffee mill
These uniquely beautiful wall-mounted coffee mills were popular in 1970s Europe, and today they've gained fame among collectors. The more common blue and white versions can sell for between $50 to $200 dependent on condition and specific design, but rarer colors like red can attract higher bids.
Griswold cast iron skillet
If you have a genuine Griswold cast iron skillet (which you'll know from the letters, logo, and Erie, PA location on the pan bottom), you could have a small fortune on your hands. The Griswold brand only existed from 1865 to 1957, and today its pans are highly sought-after antiques that can easily sell for $150 or more. Rarer Griswold pieces can bring in well over $3,000.
1960s cookie jars
Cookie jars are the ideal containers for storing crispy cookies, but if you just don't make those often enough and have an old jar going unused, it could bring in a decent amount of extra cash. Cookie jars from the 1960s can be especially valuable, bringing in anywhere between $95 to over $150. Have a special edition pop culture version? A 1960s Magilla Gorilla cookie jar sold for $200 in May 2026.
Sunbeam Radiant Control Toaster
This is the toaster that enthusiasts like, a Redditor in the r/BuyItForLife subreddit, have called "the greatest toaster of all time." If you have one that's in good condition, it can go for $250 to up to $500 on eBay. Got the original box and manuals with it? The complete package could go for an even cooler $600.
Mid-century ovens and ranges
Even in a world where people hunt for the best time to purchase new kitchen appliances just to get deals, mid-century ovens are still desirable. Ovens from the 1950s can do particularly well, with wall ovens from the era selling for around $600 and standalone models commanding over $1,000. Then there are iconic designs like the Frigidaire Flair Custom Imperial stove from the 1960s, famous for its use on the show "Bewitched" — it sold for $2,875 on eBay in 2026.
1980s microwaves
Few kitchen design trends from the 1980s hold up, but microwaves from then were built to last. If you have an '80s-era microwave that still functions, you can expect to get anywhere between $120 and upwards of $400 for it, dependent of course depend on the specific brand (GE, Samsung, and Kenmore tend to sell particularly well) and condition. Naturally, be sure to clean yours thoroughly before selling.