Why Sticking With Traditional Kettles Is A Mistake For Your Modern Kitchen

The convenience is undeniable — but as with any big purchase, it's worth making a pro/con list before you commit. And it is a pretty significant commitment as far as funds go: At the lower end of appliance costs, at Lowe's or Home Depot, $250-$350 is about the range you'd be looking at, while the fanciest can run as high as $1000. This one on Amazon is somewhere in the middle, and comes with the needed hot water tank as well. The higher priced ones also have a handle for cold filtered water, which could improve price savings if you can clear out your Britta filter in exchange, simultaneously further decluttering your kitchen.

Safety is another important factor to consider — kids or visitors to your house might mistake the spigot for cold water, or even for a soap dispenser, and end up burning their hands. Many of the models today have features to protect against this, requiring a button to be held in while the handle is moved, or a double click and twist, etc. to make sure that water will only dispense for people who know boiling water will come out of the tap and are prepared for that to happen. But accidents can happen, so if you have young or especially curious kids, you might want to consider holding off on this upgrade until they're a little older. On the other hand, if there are elderly or disabled people in your home who struggle to hold a heavy kettle in order to pour boiling water into their cup, this swap could make their lives a lot easier.

Not quite convinced but still want to modernize and get rid of your outdated kitchen tools? Trading a traditional kettle for an electric kettle, especially one with an electronic thermometer to ensure the perfect temperature for your tea, is a cheaper, but still trendy, way to update your kitchen.