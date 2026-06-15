This Is The Hands-Down Best Time To Buy Your Big Kitchen Appliances

Last minute big ticket home purchases can pop up more often in life than one might like. Skip some self-cleaning oven safety steps, for example, and you may find yourself shopping for a new cooker way sooner than you'd planned. Other expensive items can conk out even without human error. But, when the appliance stars align, you have plenty of time to plan and compare those major spends for a nice little bit of savings, and a lot of holiday weekends are typically the optimal time to buy your big kitchen appliances.

Those three-day weekends are common sense moments for retailers to try to attract more customers. Barring all the time, money, and home renovation interest in the world, plenty of folks would rather spend their precious Saturdays and Sundays pursuing more relaxing activities than mulling the merits of in-door ice makers. An extra Friday or Monday to allocate to refrigerator shopping instead feels a little less like it's cutting into true leisure time. Holiday weekend appliance sales have also become so ubiquitous that retailers would lose their competitive edge were they to skip, say, a Labor Day dishwasher blowout while the other guys were cleaning up. So, when the time does come to replace your refrigerator or other behemoth machine, look to the next holiday weekend on the calendar to plan your shopping strategy.