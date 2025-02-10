Chewy Vs Crispy Cookies: How To Store Each Variety Properly

Cookies are a diverse category of baked good. They come in all shapes, sizes, and textures. As such, each variety of cookie should be stored in a different way to best maintain its freshness. If you're looking to keep chewy cookies from going stiff, it's best to store them in an airtight container so moisture doesn't escape. Examples of chewy cookies include snickerdoodles, chocolate chip cookies (there are many ways to oomph up the chewiness of the classic cookie), and peanut butter cookies. You can place a piece of parchment paper between layers in order to prevent the cookies from sticking together, and if you're really interested in keeping your cookies moist, you can even place a piece of bread in with your baked goods. The moisture in the bread will suffuse through you container, ensuring that your cookies don't dry out.

Now, if you're hoping to keep your gingerbread (a cookie so sturdy you can make a house with it), biscotti, or other crispy cookies fresh, you'll want to disregard the above storage advice. Crispy cookies should not be stored in airtight containers, as they may become too chewy from trapped moisture. Instead, you should store them in a cookie jar. If you would still like to use an airtight container, leave the lid set ajar so that air can flow in and out. This will help to keep your cookies perfectly crunchy for extended periods.