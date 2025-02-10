Chewy Vs Crispy Cookies: How To Store Each Variety Properly
Cookies are a diverse category of baked good. They come in all shapes, sizes, and textures. As such, each variety of cookie should be stored in a different way to best maintain its freshness. If you're looking to keep chewy cookies from going stiff, it's best to store them in an airtight container so moisture doesn't escape. Examples of chewy cookies include snickerdoodles, chocolate chip cookies (there are many ways to oomph up the chewiness of the classic cookie), and peanut butter cookies. You can place a piece of parchment paper between layers in order to prevent the cookies from sticking together, and if you're really interested in keeping your cookies moist, you can even place a piece of bread in with your baked goods. The moisture in the bread will suffuse through you container, ensuring that your cookies don't dry out.
Now, if you're hoping to keep your gingerbread (a cookie so sturdy you can make a house with it), biscotti, or other crispy cookies fresh, you'll want to disregard the above storage advice. Crispy cookies should not be stored in airtight containers, as they may become too chewy from trapped moisture. Instead, you should store them in a cookie jar. If you would still like to use an airtight container, leave the lid set ajar so that air can flow in and out. This will help to keep your cookies perfectly crunchy for extended periods.
Other cookie storage tips
These tips aren't the end-all, be-all for cookie storage. There are, of course, other factors to consider when keeping your cookies fresh. If, for example, your cookies have a component that can go bad if not kept cool, such as cheese, dairy-based frosting, curd, or custard, you should keep them in the refrigerator so they don't spoil. You will also want to make sure to store each cookie variety in a separate container to prevent the flavors from blending together. No matter what kind of cookie you're storing, you'll want to make sure your cookies are fully cool before placing them in any container, as storing your cookies while they are still warm can cause them to stick together and even go bad more quickly.
Now, if you really want to extend the life of your cookies, you can always freeze them. Frozen cookies can last up to a year in the freezer. Additionally, freezing crispy cookies can keep them perfectly crunchy (think of how tasty Thin Mints are after an hour so in your freezer). For softer cookies, you'll want to make sure to thaw them before eating. You can also, if you'd prefer, bake your cookies in smaller batches. This will skip over the need for long-term storage entirely. You can store any extra dough in the freezer, pre-portioned and ready to bake whenever a cookie craving hits you.