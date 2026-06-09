Check Grandma's Pantry: This Rare Pyrex Dish Is Worth Thousands

If you grew up on casseroles at Grandma's house, you may want to go visit her and raid her cupboards, as it's possible that she served you dinner in a vintage Pyrex dish that's worth thousands of dollars. Specifically, you're looking for the "Lucky in Love" dish, a round, covered, one-quart casserole dish that was released in 1959 (pictured below), with grass, four-leaf clovers, and hearts printed on it.

Although the exact history of this dish is hazy, chances are that very few were made. One theory about this is that because the green of the grass runs over the pink of the hearts, it was effectively flawed and likely wouldn't have passed through into mass production. Indeed, it may never have been sold and was possibly only kept or given away by employees at the glassworks where it was made. Pyrex has since described it to Country Living as the most "desirable" pattern out there.

The prices that this dish commands reflect its rarity: In 2015, one of them sold for $4,000 in an online auction. In 2017, a New York state Goodwill store found one hiding in a box of donations and put it up for auction, where it went for just under $6,000. Then in 2022, one was posted on eBay and drew a bid over $20,000. That bid was later retracted and was probably excessive, as a professional appraiser told Parade that a shopper could expect to pay around $4,000 to $10,000 for one.