10 Chomp Meat Sticks, Ranked Worst To Best

Chomps meat sticks are a great example of how a classic snack can be upgraded for modern consumer tastes. If you love the idea of a shelf-stable, highly portable protein source but aren't enthused by conventional jerky's iffy meat quality or sugar and carb content, Chomps was made for people like you — and me. I've hit the point where I cannot look at another cup of cottage cheese or high-protein yogurt; I just can't. (I mean, I can, but I'm, whey, whey, burned out at the moment, y'all.) So, when Chomps hit my local grocery store, I had to stop and take a look. Then I went home and did a little digging into the brand and its products to see if this is something I could cycle into my lifestyle.

Founded in 2012, Chomps makes meat sticks with zero sugar (a source of energy we're advised to keep under 10% of our daily calories), and they're free of several ingredients that can give jerky a questionable reputation. This includes artificial nitrates or nitrites, fillers and binders, and common allergens such as wheat, soy, and dairy. Chomps checks a lot of dietary boxes: it's friendly to the keto crowd, the paleo pack, and the gluten-free gang. It's also made with 100% grass-fed and finished beef and venison, as well as antibiotic-free turkey and chicken.

I sampled 10 Chomps meat sticks to find a savory, no-spoon-required snack that provides 10 to 12 grams of protein. Three Chomps sticks were downright tasty and easy to chew. Another three were "no thank yous," and the rest were varying degrees of "perfectly fine."

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