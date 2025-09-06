This Salty And Savory Snack Is Your Secret Ingredient For High-Protein Meals

Jerky has long been a convenient, on-the-go snack and a fast protein hit. However, when shredded, it becomes infinitely more flexible. Instead of gnawing on a chewy strip of beef or turkey, you now have a texture more accommodating for many other eating needs. Jerky is already protein-dense because a significant amount of moisture is removed during the drying process. An ounce provides about 9 to 12 grams of protein, which is more than what you'd find in an ounce of lean beef or chicken.

When you shred it, you are breaking that powerhouse into pieces small enough to be sprinkled over a rice bowl, folded into a breakfast omelet, or stirred through pasta. It will mix in rather than sit on top like an afterthought. This change in texture is what causes it to evolve from being a snack to an ingredient. Different meats also provide different tastes. Beef is bold and smoky, while turkey is lean and mild; even salmon jerky is starting to pop up with a briny, bacon-like flavor. There are even plant-based jerkies that can be shredded similarly, offering vegetarians and vegans an alternative. So now's the time to stock up on some of our favorite store-bought beef jerky brands and adapt them into something worth incorporating into your cooking. And if you'd rather make it at home, don't fret. You can absolutely make beef jerky in the oven.