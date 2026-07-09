I Tried And Ranked Every Chicken Item At McDonald's

My love for McNuggets runs deep, so leading a review of all the chicken items at McDonald's brings me so much nostalgic joy. Ever since the 90s, among the steamy french fries, Disney-themed Happy Meal toys, creamy vanilla milkshakes, questionably safe PlayPlaces, and impossible-to-win Monopoly games, I would happily nibble on my McNuggets. I requested nothing else for years, eschewing all the burgers for yet another box of nuggets.

I would like to say that I've matured, and though I'm now in my late 30s, I still often order the McNuggets. And while I would be content with a celebration of a solo product, there are far more delicious chicken items to try on McDonald's menu. Especially now that the McDonald's Snack Wraps are back, how could I continue shunning a mouthwatering list of ever-evolving options that all have their own merits in the fast food sector?

So, I'm approaching this taste test with an empty stomach and an open-minded curiosity, ready to take on strips, nuggets, wraps, and sandwiches. While grilled chicken is starting to make a minor comeback in select locations with no national release date as of this writing, I've only chosen standard menu items for this review. With 11 total chicken items to try, including breakfast options, we'll see how this die-hard McNuggets fan ranks them all from worst to best.