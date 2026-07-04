8 Best Liquors To Pair With Lemon-Lime Soda
You don't have to get fancy to make a tasty, refreshing cocktail. For example, a classic highball — aka one liquor and a simple mixer — made with lemon-lime soda and booze yields delicious results. Of course, choosing the liquor wisely also helps, and when it comes to lemon-lime soda in particular, some are much better picks than others. I mean, I certainly would not pair it with something like Fernet Branca, but there are a handful of tasty liquors that more than fit the bill. From tequila to limoncello to gin and beyond, lemon-lime soda is all you need to make a classic cocktail with summer appeal for days.
In addition to being a lover of highball cocktails, I also worked behind the bar for 10 years and served drinks for another 10. As a result, I've experimented with lemon-lime soda as a mixer for many years. What that time taught me is that there are clear-cut picks for the best liquors to pair with people's favorite citrusy mixer. If you are ready to find out what they are so you can start whipping up some yummy, yet simple drinks of your own with the humble soda, just keep reading. Suffice it to say, I've got you covered.
1. Tequila
The first, and in my opinion absolute best, liquor to pair with lemon-like soda is tequila. Admittedly, I swoon for tequila in all its many forms, but even so, pairing it with something like Sprite or 7-Up makes a delicious highball anyone can love.
The reason lemon-lime soda complements tequila so well is that it has an inherent earthy, grassy, citrus-y taste from the start. Sure, some also come with a nice fruity or floral edge, but either way, they blend with lemon-lime soda like a champ. I recommend blanco tequila for the job over reposado or anejo tequila, because it tends to be brighter and more citrus-forward. Even so, if you want a deeper, more aged flavor profile, any kind of tequila will do.
Since lemon-lime soda isn't overflowing with bold flavors on its own, it gives tequila plenty of room to be the star of the show when they come together. However, with this in mind, it is best to opt for a more premium bottle that can stand on its own. If not, you are likely to wind up with a strong burn at the end because there is nowhere for a sub-par pick to hide. As a general rule of thumb, if it's a great tequila for margaritas, it'll shine in a lemon-lime soda highball as well. After all, margaritas are lime-based drinks, and the same taste is found in the soda.
2. Rum
Coca-Cola is often the mixer of choice for rum highballs. All you Cuba Libre lovers out there know what I'm talking about. However, its dense, sugary taste can easily overpower the nuanced flavors of a good rum. To avoid this, I recommend swapping out cola for lemon-lime soda. It still balances the elements of rum beautifully and adds a hint of additional flavor, but the rum remains front and center. Score.
As with tequila, it is best to avoid subpar rum choices when mixing a drink with lemon-lime soda. Even so, both white and spiced rums make a good pick. Heck, even a pineapple or coconut rum like Malibu leads to delicious results if you want to tone down the boozy punch. Despite this, I always opt for a white rum when making a highball with lemon-lime soda. It offers a smooth mouthfeel that goes down like a dream. It also oozes summer charm while remaining abundantly refreshing overall. Spiced rums are also a good choice, but they tend to have a heavier taste with a bit of a kick on the back end. While tasty, the spice factor isn't for everyone.
3. Whiskey or bourbon
Whiskey and bourbon are more of an acquired taste than clear liquors, but for those in the know, they are a true delight. Mix them with something simple like lemon-lime soda, and you have a refreshing cocktail that delivers way more than your ordinary mixed drink. As someone who has savored more than my fair share of both types of brown liquor, I should know.
Sweet, oaky, and layered with flavors, whiskey and bourbon are great all by themselves. Still, toning down the bold boozy flavor of either with lemon-lime soda is a fantastic way to bring people over to the dark side. The nuanced taste of the liquors gets accentuated by a hint of citrus while still remaining in the driver's seat, so no love for the spirit is lost in the process. Plus, the addition of bubbles creates an effervescence that leaves your palate tingling with delight.
Personally, I prefer a classic bourbon for a lemon-lime soda cocktail. They have a sweeter, oaky taste with a touch of vanilla, and I find it complements the soda in expert fashion. Still, if Canadian or Irish whiskey is more your jam, don't hesitate to stick with them. Summer. Spring, Winter, or Fall, lemon-lime soda and bourbon or whiskey make the perfect combination.
4. Vodka
One of the best things about vodka is its fairly mild flavor. Yes, it still tastes like alcohol, but it is wildly versatile. Bearing this in mind, it is undeniably one of the best liquors to pair with lemon-lime soda. If you want a subtle boozy infusion that doesn't overpower the citrus notes, even better.
For vodka to remain front and center in a lemon-lime cocktail, opting for a straight-up recipe is the way to go. However, another fantastic thing about vodka is that it comes in a wide range of flavors, like lemon, raspberry, orange, blueberry, and more. I'm sure you can see where I'm going with this, but they all add even more yummy nuance to a lemon-lime soda highball. They also add a touch of sweetness to the drink, making it more appealing to newbie drinkers.
My personal favorite for mixing with lemon-lime soda is strawberry vodka. The berry gives an underlying warmth to the bright notes of lemon and lime. That doesn't mean you need to steer clear of other choices, though. In fact, I recommend choosing a flavor that calls to you and experimenting until you find the perfect combination for your palate. After all, when it comes to matters of taste, your specific preferences are paramount.
5. Gin
There was a time when just about every gin found on store shelves featured a prominent juniper flavor. These days, though, gin is far from a one-trick pony. You can find lemon, swizzle, cucumber, orange, and many other notes in a quality bottle of the spirit. Luckily for us, most of them accentuate lemon-lime soda phenomenally, too.
Even if you prefer a classic juniper-forward gin, like a London Dry recipe, it'll make a yummy gin highball when paired with something like Sprite or 7-Up. The botanical taste takes the lemon-lime flavors to new heights. Actually, a gin and lemonade cocktail is another simple drink that features the flavor, and people everywhere love it. Even so, some find the lemonade too sweet or too strong. Swapping it out for a more subtle lemon-lime soda is the perfect substitute. The bubbles in the soda also add an appealing mouthfeel.
Henricks gin, in particular, is a personal favorite of mine to mix with lemon-lime soda. It features a cooling cucumber note that balances the citrus while still remaining bright and summer-y overall. There's no denying it is refreshing, too. For some extra pizazz, garnish it with a squeeze of both lemon and lime, and you have a deliciously balanced drink that begs to be enjoyed poolside.
6. Blue Curacao
Even if you have never tried blue Curacao, there's a very good chance you have seen it in a drink or two. Often included in tropical cocktails, it has a brilliant blue color that stands out, so it's got loads of eye-catching appeal. Regardless, it is another type of liquor you don't need to do much with to achieve flavorful results. A perfect example of this can be seen, or in this case tasted, in a simple blue Curacao and lemon-lime soda highball.
Blue Curacao hails from the Caribbean country of Curacao (no surprises there), and it has a whole lot more to offer drinks than its signature shade of blue. It also boasts a yummy orange flavor with a sweet edge. Considering lemon-lime soda is also a citrus-forward pick with an underlying saccharine note, the two pair well. The combination is bright, refreshing, summer-y, and oozes citrus grove appeal. Of course, the color doesn't hurt, either, especially if you want your highballs to grab the attention of anyone who sees them — and why wouldn't you? Hue aside, blue Curacao and lemon-lime soda are also sweet enough to draw new drinkers in without bowling them over with a boozy aftertaste. New drinkers rejoice!
7. Limoncello
Limoncello is an Italian liqueur that is typically consumed chilled as an after-dinner aperitif. However, many people don't know that it also makes a wonderful addition to cocktails, especially if you want to turn the summery vibes up to the max. Thankfully, something as simple as lemon-lime soda is all you need to get the job done.
As you may have guessed from the name, limoncello has a bright, lemon taste. The flavor is also complemented by a pleasing amount of sweetness, which is why it can be enjoyed on its own. Still, that doesn't mean you can branch out from the ordinary by turning it into a highball. When that's the goal, lemon-lime soda is the obvious pick. It accentuates the citrus-y goodness of the liqueur without overpowering it. Plus, it ensures there is still plenty of room for the booze itself to shine through, albeit a bit diluted; the same flavor elements are all on full display nonetheless.
One of the best things about pairing lemon-lime soda with limoncello is that it makes a super approachable cocktail. Translation: It is far from an acquired taste. Even people who are just starting to explore all that liquor has to offer will find it palatable. Admittedly, it is fairly sweet, but the lemon-lime soda cuts it down quite a bit, so you can consider it an ideal cocktail for a variety of preferences.
8. Chartreuse
Last up on our list of the best liquors to pair with lemon-lime soda is chartreuse. A lesser-known type of French alcohol, at least compared to the popular kinds we've discussed thus far, it boasts a truly unique flavor profile that is hard to pin down. Why? Well, it is created using a secret blend of 130 herbs and botanicals, and only two monks know how to make it. Regardless, the recipe produces a deliciously herbaceous taste that leaves your palate begging for more. As a result, it makes a great aperitif on its own, but it also pairs beautifully with lemon-lime soda.
Chartreuse comes in several varieties, but the two most common are yellow and green, and guess what? They both make a mean highball when mixed with lemon-lime soda. The herbal, floral, somewhat fruity taste of the liquor is delightfully accentuated by the subtle citrus notes of lemon-lime soda. If you prefer a milder highball, I recommend yellow Chartreuse, which has a lower ABV at 40%. However, if you want a more potent punch, green is the way to go. It boasts a high ABV of 55%. It is slightly diluted by lemon-lime soda, but make no mistake; it is a booze powerhouse by any standard. Plus, thanks to the perfect pairing, it'll go down quickly if you aren't careful. Consider yourself warned.