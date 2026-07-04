8 Best Liquors To Pair With Lemon-Lime Soda

The first, and in my opinion absolute best, liquor to pair with lemon-like soda is tequila. Admittedly, I swoon for tequila in all its many forms, but even so, pairing it with something like Sprite or 7-Up makes a delicious highball anyone can love.

The reason lemon-lime soda complements tequila so well is that it has an inherent earthy, grassy, citrus-y taste from the start. Sure, some also come with a nice fruity or floral edge, but either way, they blend with lemon-lime soda like a champ. I recommend blanco tequila for the job over reposado or anejo tequila, because it tends to be brighter and more citrus-forward. Even so, if you want a deeper, more aged flavor profile, any kind of tequila will do.

Since lemon-lime soda isn't overflowing with bold flavors on its own, it gives tequila plenty of room to be the star of the show when they come together. However, with this in mind, it is best to opt for a more premium bottle that can stand on its own. If not, you are likely to wind up with a strong burn at the end because there is nowhere for a sub-par pick to hide. As a general rule of thumb, if it's a great tequila for margaritas, it'll shine in a lemon-lime soda highball as well. After all, margaritas are lime-based drinks, and the same taste is found in the soda.