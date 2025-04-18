The 2-Ingredient Gin Cocktail You'll Be Drinking All Summer Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gin often makes the short list of the essential spirits you need to have a functional home bar, and for good reason. The liquor is used in bonafide classic cocktails such as the Negroni, and it's a versatile ingredient in your drinks regardless of the time of year. Gin can be incorporated into quintessential fall-inspired cocktails, and you can even bring the warmth to your gin and tonics for the biting cold of winter. And when summer is around the corner, gin once again emerges as a frontrunner for your cocktails of choice with the ultra-simple summer collins, a two-ingredient drink combining only gin and lemonade.

The summer collins is bright, citrusy, and floral — perfect refreshment on a summer day. The botanicals in gin, such as juniper, coriander, and citrus peel, lend a much more complex and floral flavor to this drink compared to a neutral spirit like vodka, while it has a lighter and brighter profile compared to a warmer spirit like whiskey. The thing to consider here is strength. Some recommend a simple 50/50 mix of gin and lemonade, but that's a pretty potent glass. Consider a more traditional mixed drink ratio — around one part gin for every three parts lemonade – to combat the summer heat. With the summer collins, that last task should be pretty easy.