9 Rums You Should Leave On The Shelf, Based On Reviews

My first significant introduction to rum was probably through the first "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. At the time, my understanding of rum was limited. I knew it was an alcohol, it was popular in the Caribbean, and Jack Sparrow really, really liked it. When I got older, I realized I generally preferred rum over other liquors and rum-based cocktails over other types. I also realized that there are a lot of different types of rum, and some are definitely not worth buying.

While many alcohols come from fermented grains, rum comes from the fermented juice of sugarcane or sugarcane byproducts; molasses is a common base. This means two things: one, that many rums come from the Caribbean area, as this is an area of the world with abundant sugarcane, and two, that it tends to be sweeter than many other liquors. It often has flavors such as vanilla and caramel, depending on the type of rum. Rum can also range from clear and crisp to dark and rich, depending on how long it's aged. The sweet taste of rum is what makes tropical rum-based cocktails so popular — as long as you avoid some common mistakes. Additionally, to be legally considered rum in the U.S., the drink needs to have at least 40% alcohol by volume, but there are rum-based drinks on the market with a lower alcohol by volume content.

There are a lot of rums on the market, and this is no time to waste your money on bad rum. We took to the internet, using reviews on sites such as Total Wine as well as forums and websites specifically for rum lovers, to determine which rums are better left on the shelf.