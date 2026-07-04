The Best Spot For Fried Chicken In Every US State
There is nothing bad that can be said about fried chicken. Even when it's just mid, it's still pretty darn good on the grand scale of first-choice meals. When a chef — professional or home — knocks it out of the park, it's something to write home about. It's also one of those things that just always seems better at a restaurant. There are all kinds of tips and tricks that lead to the perfect fried chicken, and the pros know them all.
Fun fact: It's hard to pin down exactly where fried chicken was invented, and who we can thank for this glorious creation. We do know that it's a global phenomenon, and there are a variety of different types of fried chicken found around the world. That's a brilliant place to look for some inspiration for your next fried chicken dinner, but what about the U.S.? Who's doing it best?
We wanted to find out who's making the best fried chicken in every state. It wasn't easy to choose the best — there are a ton of great candidates — so we looked for places that not only got rave reviews, but had longevity and creativity going for them as well. These are the places that get awards and accolades, plenty of buzzy press, and have loyal fans who are willing to travel for a bite of the sweet, sweet fried chicken on offer. Sides and sauces also had to be on point, along with the hospitality.
Alabama: Eugene's Hot Chicken in Birmingham and Montgomery
No conversation about fried chicken in Alabama can happen without a mention of Eugene's Hot Chicken. Lauded for offering a variety of heat levels that are perfect no matter where your tastes lean, a creamy ranch that's an outstanding complement, and incredible sides to round out the meal, it's a total win. Chicken tenders are the way to go for many, but generously portioned chicken and waffles are a favorite, too.
https://eugeneshotchicken.com/
Multiple locations
Alaska: Lucky Wishbone in Anchorage
This place has been serving up stellar pan-fried chicken since 1955, and Lucky Wishbone was given the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics award in 2025. With the announcement came a reassurance that although the restaurant has passed into the hands of longtime employees, the recipes remain unchanged. That includes delicious onion rings, perfect cornbread, and as for those pieces of fried chicken? Perfectly seasoned crispiness surrounds tender, juicy meat for delicious bites.
https://luckywishbonealaska.com/
(907) 272-3454
1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: BirdHouse in Page
If you find yourself passing through the town of Page, Arizona, you're in luck. Customers have spoken — overwhelmingly — and love this little carry-out joint's beer-brined chicken. BirdHouse's chicken is 24 hours in the making, and when you pair spicy or honey butter chicken with any of the house-made sauces, a side of broccoli salad, and one of the many beers on tap, you'll find it lives up to the hype.
(928) 645-4087
707 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040
Arkansas: Monte Ne Inn in Rogers
Love all-you-can-eat, family-style fried chicken? The Monte Ne Inn has you covered — and it's been a big deal since 1972. Inducted into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame in 2021, it's celebrated as the kind of place where phones disappear, and families come together over some outstanding fried chicken. You should make a reservation, and although all the chicken is standout, the extra-juicy thighs might be your favorite.
https://www.monteneinnchicken.net/
(479) 636-5511
13843 E Highway 94, Rogers, AR 72758
California: Gol Tong Chicken in Los Angeles
Only in LA will you find seriously delicious Korean fried chicken served to you by a film director ... and if that's not the most 'California' sentence ever written, we're not sure what is. There's a single person helming Gol Tong Chicken, and it's lauded for fried chicken that's a little sweet, a little spicy, and all delicious. The chicken is elevated by the addition of fresh fruits, and you'll be grateful for the generous portions.
(213) 716-6116
361 S Western Ave #101, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Colorado: Kickin' Chicken in Lakewood and Aurora
There's a lot to love at the family-owned Kickin' Chicken, and it just starts with the variety. This isn't your usual fried chicken spot: Opt for the fan favorite extra-large tenders, a highly-recommended sandwich, chicken and waffles (with light and flavorful waffles), or a stellar chicken katsu, and you won't be disappointed. (Especially when you get any of the house-made sauces.) Pro tip: Add a side of Mexican street corn, too.
https://kickinchickenrestaurant.com/home
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Greer's Chicken in Bristol
Greer's Chicken is called a local legend, helmed by employees-turned-owners who take major pride in the fact that they're continuing to use the same recipes that have won this place a ton of fans. Customers are still grateful for the fact that they can count on friendly service, and fried chicken chunks are the star of the show. Be sure to get the yummy gravy, and the cornbread is the icing on the cake.
https://www.greerschickenct.com/
(860) 583-3191
64 Matthews St, Bristol, CT 06010
Delaware: Walt's Chicken Express in Wilmington
Walt's Chicken Express has been a Wilmington staple for a long time. There's more on the menu than fried chicken, but it's safe to say Walt's success stems from a top-secret recipe and a dedication to serving the kind of fried chicken that's the perfect comfort food. You'll be thinking about your next meal before you leave, and whether you're a fan of white or dark meat, you'll walk away happy.
(302) 429-2587
103 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19805
Florida: Chicken Fire in Orlando
After growing from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar, Chicken Fire is winning over a ton of fans. Sure, there are options for mild, meek, and soulful. Hotter options are the kind of heat that sticks with you for a good, long time ... in the best possible way. The wonderful staff makes sure everything's top tier, delectable ranch helps cut the heat, and if they see you've overestimated your ability to deal with spice, they'll help you out.
https://www.facebook.com/eatchickenfire
Multiple locations
Georgia: The Busy Bee in Atlanta
The fried chicken at The Busy Bee — a restaurant that's been at the beating heart of Atlanta since the 1940s — is so good that it gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide. This institution has also gotten James Beard attention, and it's the place that locals take friends for a true taste of Atlanta. 'Nuff said? Oh, one more thing: The unfailingly, extra-crunchy chicken might draw a line, but once you realize it's so good there's no need for sauces or dips, you'll understand why it's worth the wait.
https://www.thebusybeecafe.com/
(404) 525-9212
810 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hawaii: Soul Chicken in Honolulu
Soul Chicken delivers in a big way, offering Korean fried chicken that's only elevated by a selection of house-made sauces. Chi-bob is a clear favorite, and if you like things on the spicy side, you can't possibly go wrong with a sauce called Hell's Gate. Customers love feeling like they're treasured family members when they stop here. The honey garlic chicken is a major favorite, and add a strawberry soju for a delightful treat.
https://soulchickenhawaii.com/
(808) 800-6599
1095 Dillingham Blvd #F1, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Han's Chimaek in Boise
Head to Boise, and you'll find Han's Chimaek offering some outstanding extra-crispy fried chicken off a menu so good it doesn't need to be long. This place considers fried chicken (and beer) to be an art form, and it delivers. Crispy breading is more than capable of standing up to the sauces — including the fan favorite yangnyum — while wings are delicious, and pickled sides are the perfect complement to sweet heat.
(208) 336-5959
1716 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket in Willowbrook
This Illinois favorite has been serving some of the best fried chicken since the 1930s ... give or take. A must-stop along Route 66, Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket won the heart of Guy Fieri and scores of customers: It's called one of the best examples of Mother Road restaurants that have weathered the decades, and although its history dances along the borders of legend, the deliciousness is very real. Hot honey elevates moist-and-crispy chicken, and old school vibes are incredible.
(630) 325-0780
645 Joliet Rd, Willowbrook, IL 60527
Indiana: The Chicken House in Sellersburg
For decades, The Chicken House has been serving up crowd-pleasing fried chicken that got it recognized by America's Best Restaurants. Is it a little off the beaten path? Sure, and it's described as a best-kept secret that needs more recognition. Even when it's packed shoulder-to-shoulder with those in-the-know, chicken is delicious, generous, livers are also delish, and the fact that you can also get spicy cheese curds definitely doesn't hurt.
https://the-chicken-house.eniplaces.com/
(812) 246-9485
7180 State Rd 111, Sellersburg, IN 47172
Iowa: Breitbach's Country Dining in Balltown/Sherrill
Breitbach's Country Dining is one of the best buffets in the U.S., and it's also serving some of the best fried chicken. It opened back in 1852, and is still putting out the kind of homestyle cooking that's gotten the attention of the James Beard Foundation. The fried chicken is renowned for being perfectly crispy, delightfully satisfying, and one of the best things on an outstanding buffet. It certainly doesn't hurt that you can get life-changing pies as well.
https://www.breitbachscountrydining.com/
(563) 552-2220
563 Balltown Rd, Balltown, IA 52073
Kansas: Chicken Mary's in Pittsburg
A fried chicken rivalry has been going on in Pittsburg for decades, pitting Chicken Annie's against Chicken Mary's in a competition that's now described as a friendly one. Who's best is hotly debated, but we're coming down on the side of Chicken Mary's just for the sheer number of fans (and the German slaw). Both are still serving chicken made with decades-old recipes passed down through the family, and the bottom line is the real winners are the locals ... and those willing to drive hours just for the delectable fried chicken.
https://www.chickenmarys1942.com/
(620) 231-9510
1133 E 600th Ave, Pittsburg, KS 66762
Kentucky: Beaumont Inn in Harrodsburg
It goes without saying that there are a lot of fried chicken treasures in Kentucky, but it's the Yellow-legged fried chicken at the Beaumont Inn that's won fans like both the James Beard Foundation and one of the country's OG food writers and reviewers, Duncan Hines. The recipe has been passed down through six generations of family, and it's downright delicious.
(859) 734-3381
638 Beaumont Inn Dr, Harrodsburg, KY 40330
Louisiana: Dooky Chase Restaurant in New Orleans
Dooky Chase Restaurant has been a New Orleans institution since 1941, and for good reason: New Orleans is filled with places to get great fried chicken, but this hotspot has a long-standing reputation as being top-tier. You'll find no shortage of copycat recipes for the iconic fried chicken, but can any knockoffs compete? Probably not! It's the kind of fried chicken that brings people to the city just for a meal. And know that the red beans and rice are the ideal accompaniment.
https://www.dookychaserestaurants.com/
(504) 821-0600
2301 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: The Red Barn in Augusta
Since 1977, The Red Barn has been serving not only stellar fried chicken, but including those perfectly crunchy morsels in massive dinner baskets with incredible seafood. It's the kind of fried chicken that makes fans into regular customers who visit for decades, and even more heart-warming? This family-owned spot has also been known for giving back to the community in a big way.
https://www.theredbarnmaine.org/
(207) 623-9485
455 Riverside Dr, Augusta, ME 04330
Maryland: Ekiben in Baltimore
No conversation about outstanding fried chicken is complete without a mention of Ekiben, the Asian fusion sensation that isn't just serving stellar chicken, but fried chicken sandwiches on some of the best steamed buns around. One bite, and you'll know why this place has gotten some serious attention. Details from the brine to the pickles and extra-flavorful sauce make the chicken here something that's greater than the sum of its parts.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Highland Kitchen in Somerville
Highland Kitchen has been a local hotspot for years, serving up Southern comfort food so good it's earned national coverage. The fried chicken is a standout, so popular that the restaurant has — in the past — switched up its menu to focus purely on fan-favorite chicken that's lauded for being pretty gosh darn perfect. Get the sandwich and fries with malt vinegar.
https://www.highlandkitchen.com/
(617) 625-1131
150 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
Michigan: Cousin's Tasty Chicken in Grand Rapids
Don't suggest that Cousin's Tasty Chicken is overrated, as you're likely to earn the ire of fans who have been making this place a hit since 1983. The fried chicken is celebrated as being absolutely perfect, from the breading and seasoning to the juiciness of the meat. And the spicy options are stellar, too.
https://www.cousinstastychicken.com/
(616) 456-5244
1209 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Minnesota: The Brass Rail in Grandy
The Brass Rail in Grandy opened back in 1969 and is still celebrated as the best fried chicken spot around. A 2023 switch in ownership had loyal fans worried, but reassurances that absolutely nothing would change quickly calmed ruffled feathers. It's as flavorful as ever, and one bite proves why it's rave-worthy. Bonus: There are funky sides like fried cauliflower and fried mushrooms that are the icing on the cake.
(763) 689-9965
36868 Highway 65, Grandy, MN 55029
Mississippi: Old County Store in Lorman
A spur-of-the-moment purchase and a family recipe for fried chicken got things going, but it wasn't until the mid-2000s that a bit of viral press made Arthur Davis and that delicious fried chicken a national sensation. Alton Brown called it one of the best things he ever ate, and plenty of others agree. The only things better might be the super-friendly staff or the peach cobbler.
https://www.facebook.com/oldcountrystorelorman/
(601) 437-3661
18801 Highway 61, Lorman, MS 39096
Missouri: Hodak's Best Chicken in St. Louis
Hodak's Best Chicken is always part of the fried chicken conversation. It's gotten best-of awards and accolades for decades, and it's not only about the chicken. A welcoming atmosphere and a staff that's remained in-house for a long time mean it has perfected generous portions of crispy chicken, making it a must-stop. The fried chicken livers are delish, too.
(314) 776-7292
2100 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Roost Fried Chicken in Bozeman
A darling of "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," fried chicken here is hours in the making. A pressure cooker helps make the outside extra-crispy while the inside stays deliciously moist, and hearty seasoning goes all the way into each bite. While there are more options on the menu, you're not going to want to skip the chicken — even if you get a bucket or two to go.
https://roostfriedchicken.com/
(406) 404-1475
1520 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Dirty Birds in Omaha
A commitment to scratch-made meals has made Dirty Birds a favorite of many — including Guy Fieri. You'll have to keep an eye on social media as it's not uncommon for them to sell out for the day, and one look at those always fresh, extra-massive, perfectly cooked fried chicken sandwiches makes it obvious why.
(402) 557-5558
1722 St Mary's Ave, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Mama Bird Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas
There are a ton of classics on the menu at Mama Bird Southern Kitchen, and while everything's a win, you shouldn't overlook the chicken and waffles. Crispy, juicy, and flavorful without fail, the sides — particularly the fried pickles — are so good that you might have to visit twice.
(702) 570-6135
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89141
New Hampshire: Sweet Chix Kitchen in North Hampton
Sweet Chix Kitchen is serving fried chicken that spends time in a sweet tea-based brine before making it to the plate. Once it's finished, this always-fresh, never-greasy chicken has a tendency to sell out quickly — and it's made this spot so popular that it's had to transition to a larger space. Definitely try the lavender cornbread when you're there.
(603) 379-9388
184 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862
New Jersey: Peck Peck Chicken in Teaneck
Korean fried chicken is the name of the game over at Peck Peck Chicken, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it spot in Teaneck that's serving up crispy, juicy, and flavorful bites. The chicken wings in particular can hold their own against the best anywhere, and the perfectly balanced sweet and spicy or soy garlic sauces are both outstanding.
(201) 530-5858
250 Degraw Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666
New Mexico: Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles in Albuquerque
When food is made by those who love what they do, it shows. That's the case at Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles, which has welcomed a slew of celebs, musicians, and top-tier athletes attracted by stellar Southern fare. Chicken and waffles are, of course, front and center, earning tons of praise from customers — and it's been that way for years.
https://franksfamouschickenandwaffles.com/
(505) 261-9458
400 Washington St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
New York: Charles Pan-Fried Chicken in New York City
The "Charles" of Charles Pan-Fried Chicken is Charles Gabriel, who learned the art of Southern cooking from his mother. He took that know-how to New York and has since earned a ton of buzzy press, scores of loyal fans, and attention from the James Beard Foundation for pan-fried chicken that's above and beyond. It's no wonder people come from across the city.
https://www.charlespanfriedchicken.com/
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Slappy's Chicken in Winston-Salem
If you've never had North Carolina-dipped fried chicken, Slappy's Chicken is the place to go. Perfectly crispy and juicy, the bird is slathered in a rave-worthy spicy sauce that tastes like magic. The chicken stays crunchy, the sauce adds an incredible, sweet, peppery flavor with a vinegar tang, and yes, you're without a doubt going to want extra napkins.
https://www.facebook.com/slappyschicken/
(336) 761-0268
200 W Acadia Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
North Dakota: Brew Bird in Fargo
Brew Bird has something for everyone — even if you're gluten-free. Fried chicken sandwiches are both crispy and massive, and this is the spot for anyone who loves heat. The Hot as Cluck has fans who come together in celebration and — occasionally — commiseration, while sauce-lovers rejoice. Opt for white BBQ, funky aiolis and mayos, or even a marshmallow fluff sauce to cut that sweet, sweet heat.
(701) 205-0238
30 N University Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Miller's Chicken in Athens
The history of Miller's Chicken goes way back to the 1940s and has been beloved ever since. When the head of the family-owned business passed away in 2024, there was an outpouring of condolences and sharing of fond memories of years of service. It's still going strong, with fried chicken any Southern grandma would be thrilled with. Try gizzards, hearts, and livers along with ultra-flavorful white meats.
(740) 593-6544
235 W State St, Athens, OH 45701
Oklahoma: Eischen's Bar in Okarche
Longevity is a sure sign that a place is putting out some seriously incredible food, and Eischen's Bar is the oldest in the state. Today, it goes through somewhere around 24,000 pieces of fried chicken each week, which is wild — especially considering it's in a town with a population of 1,200. Fans say it's worth the drive for chicken that's perfect in every way, with fried okra to match.
(405) 263-9939
109 S 2nd, Okarche, OK 73762
Oregon: Yardy Rum Bar in Eugene
When Yardy Rum Bar opened in 2025, it got the attention of The New York Times and was named one of the best new restaurants of the year. Cocktails are front and center in this Caribbean hotspot, and so is the pan-fried chicken. The Creole seasoning on the chicken is a touch spicy, and it's served with a seasonal side to make for a rave-worthy meal.
(458) 240-7564
837 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401
Pennsylvania: Bud & Marilyn's in Philadelphia
The idea behind Bud & Marilyn's is as simple as it is delicious: take retro classics and give them a modern makeover! That includes fried chicken. Get the bucket or the Nashville hot buns, with not-too-spicy chicken served on the sort of roll that would typically house some of the best lobster New England has to offer.
(215) 546-2220
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Honeybird Kitchen + Cocktails in East Providence
Honeybird has some serious cred, as owner Nick Rabar was among those shortlisted for Best Chef: Northeast in the 2025 James Beard Awards. The idea is Southern classics with a hometown vibe, and when it comes to fried chicken, that includes Nashville hot chicken with just the right amount of heat. Choose from flavors like honey Cholula or garlic Parmesan, then dip them in a black truffle sauce or sweet mustard.
(401) 919-5885
230 Massasoit Ave, East Providence, RI 02914
South Carolina: Zesto in West Columbia
Zesto of West Columbia has been winning fans for decades with an old-school interior, friendly vibes, and fried chicken so good that for some, it's the only choice ever made. Some even say it's the best in the country. When owner Gus Manos passed away in 2025, there was an outpouring of support and suggestions from the community: He deserved to have a street named after him.
https://zestowestcolumbia.com/
(803) 794-4652
504 12th St, West Columbia, SC 29169
South Dakota: The Keg in Sioux Falls
There's a lot going for The Keg, and it starts with decades-old family recipes for everything from the coleslaw to the baked beans. As for the chicken? Millions of pieces have flown out the door since it opened more than 30 years ago. To this day, it's still a popular spot for both the chicken and the fried gizzards that are fixtures in the fond memories of loyal customers.
(605) 275-4534
4211 West 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: Red's Hot Chicken in Nashville
It's Red's Hot Chicken that gets some of the most attention and love in Tennessee these days. This is the spot that's dropped into conversations about the best places for fried chicken and Nashville's regional specialty, and Red's puts just as much care into the milder options. Just make sure to add pimento mac and cheese.
(615) 400-1454
115 27th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Late August in Houston
Late August is helmed by James Beard finalist Chef Chris Williams, and it's also gotten a shout-out in the Michelin Guide for its West African- and Mexican-inspired menu. The fried chicken is slathered with hot honey and comes with house-made fry bread, and diners are guaranteed to be talking about it for a long time. The generously portioned pieces are the gold standard of fried chicken.
https://www.lateaugusthtx.com/
(713) 993-6200
4201 Main St, Suite 120, Houston, TX 77002
Utah: Pretty Bird in Salt Lake City, Midvale, and Park City
Pretty Bird is the brainchild of Chef Viet Pham, who has not only gone head-to-head with Bobby Flay, but he's walked away a winner — and that includes an appearance on "Iron Chef America." That expertise is applied to Nashville hot chicken, and the results speak for themselves. Perfect fried chicken is topped with delicious options like cabbage and pickles, the buns are ultra-fresh, and the verdict? Incredible.
https://prettybirdchicken.com/
Multiple locations
Vermont: Onion City Chicken & Oyster in Winooski
Established restaurateurs Laura Wade and Aaron Josinsky opened Onion City Chicken & Oyster in 2022. At this new spot of theirs, they split fried chicken and oysters off from their OG restaurant, giving them the chance to shine on their own. The fried chicken is prepared with the utmost care from start to finish, holding up this restaurant's stellar reputation. Be sure to get the collard greens while you're there.
(802) 540-8489
3 E Allen St, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: BoBo's Fine Chicken Restaurant in Virginia Beach
That funky-colored piece of meat is what you'll find at BoBo's Fine Chicken Restaurant, and it's the result of a two-day prep process that's four generations old. Is it unlike anything you've come to expect from this classic comfort food? Yes. Will it ruin other types of fried chicken for you? Maybe. Take it from those in the know: gizzards and livers are just as good.
https://www.bobosfinechicken.com/
(757) 416-5595
3139 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Washington: Ezell's Famous Chicken in multiple locations
Fried chicken from Ezell's has been delighting since 1984, with recipes tracing their lineage back to good old Texas cooking. Perhaps best of all, the restaurant has a history of giving back to the community in a big way. Friendly staff will help you pick the perfectly balanced spice level for your meal, and the coleslaw is in best-ever territory.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Sumthin' Good Soul Food in South Charleston
It's all about family, fun, and outstanding food at Sumthin' Good Soul Food, and the fried chicken here is no joke. What is hilarious is the atmosphere: Time things right, and you just might get treated to a stand-up comedy show. The fried chicken is a highly-recommended always-delicious win — especially when surrounded by standout sides like the mac and cheese.
(304) 768-0968
4837 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309
Wisconsin: Zippy Lube in Madison
If eyebrows were raised at the news that a former Madison auto shop was going to be turned into a restaurant serving coffee, donuts, and fried chicken, the debut of Zippy Lube's stellar food erased all doubts. A local favorite for good reason, chicken sandwiches in particular are delish and deliver on that scratch-made taste from start to finish. (Also, get the mac and cheese.)
https://www.zippylubemadison.com/
(608) 467-8418
2013 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming: Owen's Hot Chicken in Cheyenne
Owen's Hot Chicken opened in late 2025, and made a big impression. Those who count themselves among early fans issued a bit of a warning: assume the spice is off the charts, and err on the side of caution if it's your first time. Thanks to incredible sauces, heat that's wonderfully flavorful, and an extra-crispy coating, you know you'll be back.
https://www.owenshotchicken.com/
(307) 263-4049
2815 Ridge Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
How did we pick the best? We started with customer reviews (from sites like Google and Reddit) as well as local media coverage that consistently lauded the quality of the chicken that went back years (or as long as a place had been open). The very best are celebrated for chicken where every element — the breading, the seasoning, the flavor, and that combination of crispy and juicy — comes together in perfect harmony. These places are also ones that put just as much care into the sides, sauces, and desserts, and kept things consistent. We also checked out those with awards, accolades, or acknowledgements from organizations like the James Beard Foundation.