The Best Spot For Fried Chicken In Every US State

There is nothing bad that can be said about fried chicken. Even when it's just mid, it's still pretty darn good on the grand scale of first-choice meals. When a chef — professional or home — knocks it out of the park, it's something to write home about. It's also one of those things that just always seems better at a restaurant. There are all kinds of tips and tricks that lead to the perfect fried chicken, and the pros know them all.

Fun fact: It's hard to pin down exactly where fried chicken was invented, and who we can thank for this glorious creation. We do know that it's a global phenomenon, and there are a variety of different types of fried chicken found around the world. That's a brilliant place to look for some inspiration for your next fried chicken dinner, but what about the U.S.? Who's doing it best?

We wanted to find out who's making the best fried chicken in every state. It wasn't easy to choose the best — there are a ton of great candidates — so we looked for places that not only got rave reviews, but had longevity and creativity going for them as well. These are the places that get awards and accolades, plenty of buzzy press, and have loyal fans who are willing to travel for a bite of the sweet, sweet fried chicken on offer. Sides and sauces also had to be on point, along with the hospitality.