The 5 Restaurants I Always Take Friends To For A True Southern Experience When They Visit Atlanta
One of the less talked about aspects of life in Atlanta, beyond navigating traffic, potholes, and a labyrinth of strip malls, is the ever so cumbersome task of playing host to friends and family hoping to get a taste of the city and all of its unique Southern charms. As someone who was born and raised around this wonderful Southern metropolis, I've had my fair share of experience playing host. And over the years, I've come to be a bit of an expert in finding just the perfect spot to bring my guests.
Now, every guest is after a different thing. Some friends prefer to get a taste of the city's international dining scene (Atlanta is home to some truly amazing pho, for instance), while others want to try an array of beers from the city's many breweries. Others want to get to the heart of Atlanta, which is to say, the plentiful and storied Southern food scene. Atlanta, being the unofficial capital of the South (at least according to its locals), has some of the best Soul Food and Southern food in the whole country. Even with such a lushly laid dining scene, however, some restaurants are better than others.
I've gathered five of my absolute favorite Southern spots in and around Atlanta. Each of these restaurants offers something unique, and uniquely Southern. They make for the perfect entry point for any out-of-towners, or even locals hoping to get a better feel for the city's Southern roots.
Mary Mac's Tea Room
When I was a child, Mary Mac's Tea Room was one of those destinations that required a pair of lace-trimmed socks and glossy patent shoes. Located in Midtown Atlanta, this restaurant has been in business for over 80 years (it's been serving up classic comfort food since 1945), making it one of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the city. It is so beloved a haunt that in 2011, it was named "Atlanta's Dining Room" by the Georgia House of Representatives — and for good reason. It's a great place to eat on special occasions, or for families taking a trip into Atlanta from the kudzu-covered suburbs (as was my experience).
Mary Mac's serves classic Southern staples such as fried green tomatoes and shrimp and grits (my favorite). You can also get some less popular, but just as delicious, Southern delights, such as fried chicken livers, pot likker, and hoppin john. Mary Mac's is the perfect place to take anyone who wants a broad sampling of the best of all Southern food, and is one of my favorite places to bring anyone visiting from up north. I've been known to share my fried chicken livers (first introduced to me by my stepmom, who herself has a recipe to rival Mary Mac's) with a curious, if not cautious, dinner-mate. And even if chicken livers aren't your thing, the crispy fried chicken is delicious enough to make up for it. Plus, the building offers a nice, vintage historic charm that now seems refreshing in a city beset by high-rises. It is the perfect dollop of Southern heritage in an ever-evolving landscape.
Visit Mary Mac's Tea Room at 224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.
The Historic Green Manor
Rare was the Sunday afternoon that we were going to The Green Manor. It was mostly for special occasions: birthdays, Easter, and sometimes just because it was a nice, spring day. My stepmom would knock on my and my siblings' bedroom doors and tell us to get dressed and look nice for Sunday supper. I'd put on a button-up or a dress and a pair of loafers or flats, and spend the whole drive, empty-stomached, planning my plate. The Green Manor was an event, an all-you-can-eat-style Southern buffet built out of a historic 1910 estate. It's a beautiful location, with a wraparound porch and rooms set up with themes such as "dolls" or "hats." Going to The Green Manor felt like being dipped into a different time. Plus, the food was absolutely amazing.
Featuring a rotating daily menu of Southern classic comfort food, such as fried chicken, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese, The Green Manor is a great place to take anyone wanting a nice sampler of the South. Plus, it is said that this Southern manor is haunted. And who doesn't want to dine with the dead? Now, the restaurant isn't technically in Atlanta, but is located just southwest of the perimeter. Still, it is well worth the 20-minute or so drive. Just make sure to tuck away some of the yeast rolls to have as a snack on the drive home.
Visit The Historic Green Manor at 6400 Westbrook Ave, Union City, GA 30291.
Fat Matt's Rib Shack
I was first introduced to Fat Matt's not by a local, but by a New Yorker, of all people — and not just any New Yorker: the one and only Anthony Bourdain. He featured the spot in his television series "The Layover," on which he explored various cities on a compressed time frame to fit a fictive layover between flights. His assessment of Fat Matt's was glowing, and he loved its ribs and unpretentious vibes. Now, he did not think that Fat Matt's qualified as barbecue, technically speaking. But then again, Bourdain and I don't always agree on every point (I take issue with his negative stance on pumpkin spice lattes, for example). But his review of the spot made me curious. So, when the opportunity to visit arrived, I jumped at it.
My then boyfriend, now husband, brought me to Fat Matt's as it was one of his favorite Atlanta barbecue spots. He particularly loved the macaroni and cheese and ribs. I ordered a chopped pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens. It was an instant hit. The macaroni and cheese was just what it ought to be: creamy, oh so cheesy, and perfect for pairing with the tangy barbecue sauce and tender pork. And the collard greens are so well seasoned that I could, and often do, order extra to bring home. This is where I take anyone looking for good barbecue with a saucy, Georgia twist. Other favorites include the rum-baked beans and the potato salad. But my favorite comfort dish is the Brunswick stew, a soup that is pure Georgian (per Georgian lore) and absolutely delicious: tangy, porky perfection.
Visit Fat Matt's Rib Shack at 1811 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324.
Busy Bee Cafe
The Busy Bee Cafe is a true Atlanta gem that offers up outstanding Southern food along with a hefty slice of history. This eatery, located near several prestigious historically Black colleges (Clark Atlanta University, Spelman, and Morehouse), was first established in 1947. During the 1950s and 1960s, it was a meeting point for Civil Rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis.
Of course, while the history of this Atlanta eatery is incredible, the food is even more extraordinary. In 2022, the cafe won a James Beard Award, acknowledging it as an American classic restaurant. All you'll need to convince you of its classic status, however, is a bite of some of its amazing food. My favorites include the fried chicken, sweet potato pie, black-eyed peas, and macaroni and cheese. Of course, this is just a small slice of what Busy Bee has to offer. You can order fried okra, collard greens, fried catfish, oxtails, and so, so much more. This spot is the definition of Southern Soul food, serving up rich, delicious meals that are grounded in history and tradition. Seriously, the fried chicken recipe was developed by owner Tracy Gates using her own grandmother's method.
Currently The Busy Bee Cafe is takeout only, so you will have to bring your bites home, but it is well worth it. Busy Bee is also expanding its reach across the Atlanta area and has announced two upcoming new locations: one in Atlantic Station in Midtown, the other near the Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Visit The Busy Bee Cafe at 810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314.
Eats
The oval, neon-lit Eats sign may have gone out on Ponce de Leon Avenue, but that doesn't mean this Atlanta staple, open since 1993, is dead. Far from it. In fact, as of March 2026, this cafeteria-style restaurant has found a new home on the grounds of Wild Heaven Beer's West End campus (a property that includes a taproom, a great live music venue, and beer garden). Its menu has stayed intact, and thank goodness, because it is one of the best comfort food spots in Atlanta. Back in my 20s, when I spent many days and nights in the city, I'd come to Eats for a reliably delicious and affordable meal. Eats serves Southern-style food along with jerk-style chicken and tilapia. A meal here is equal to a warm hug from your grandma, but the food is definitely better than my granny's cooking.
My favorites include the turkey meatloaf and black-eyed peas. I also love the lemon pepper chicken (lemon pepper is the unofficial chicken wing flavor of Georgia), and I have a particular soft spot for Eats' pasta dishes, especially the tortellini pesto. Now, the new setting isn't quite as homey as the old stucco exterior, but, hey, we Atlantans are just glad that Eats is here to stay. Plus, it is a great, affordable option for diners on a budget. Its special meal costs only $11.00 and includes a meat, black beans, rice, and cornbread. You can also order à la carte. Meats cost $7.50 and sides cost $3.50. This uniquely Atlanta institution is an excellent place to bring anyone who wants Southern food with a bit of a twist and a good blend of spices to boot.
Visit Eats Wild Heaven Beer West End at 1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.