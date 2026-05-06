The 5 Restaurants I Always Take Friends To For A True Southern Experience When They Visit Atlanta

One of the less talked about aspects of life in Atlanta, beyond navigating traffic, potholes, and a labyrinth of strip malls, is the ever so cumbersome task of playing host to friends and family hoping to get a taste of the city and all of its unique Southern charms. As someone who was born and raised around this wonderful Southern metropolis, I've had my fair share of experience playing host. And over the years, I've come to be a bit of an expert in finding just the perfect spot to bring my guests.

Now, every guest is after a different thing. Some friends prefer to get a taste of the city's international dining scene (Atlanta is home to some truly amazing pho, for instance), while others want to try an array of beers from the city's many breweries. Others want to get to the heart of Atlanta, which is to say, the plentiful and storied Southern food scene. Atlanta, being the unofficial capital of the South (at least according to its locals), has some of the best Soul Food and Southern food in the whole country. Even with such a lushly laid dining scene, however, some restaurants are better than others.

I've gathered five of my absolute favorite Southern spots in and around Atlanta. Each of these restaurants offers something unique, and uniquely Southern. They make for the perfect entry point for any out-of-towners, or even locals hoping to get a better feel for the city's Southern roots.