Where Exactly Was Fried Chicken Invented? The Answer Is Hard To Pin Down

There is no doubt about it, fried chicken has real star power. From the globally popular KFC to the uniquely crispy Korean fried chicken, and the uniquely delicious combination of chicken and spaghetti found at the fast food chain, Jollibee, there seems to be no limit to the dish's ability to adapt to and transcend cultural barriers. Just about everyone loves fried chicken, and it's easy to see why. The crunchy, golden brown exterior gives way to incredibly moist meat: perfect for dipping into sauces or enjoying as a part of a hearty meal. But where, pray tell, does this delectable chicken dish come from? While many different countries and cultures feature fried chicken in various dishes, the most well-known mainstream form comes by way of the American South.

Still, that's not the full story to the dish's actual cultural roots. Most American foods are a result of cultures merging, overlapping, or evolving. For instance, black-eyed peas come from West Africa, and many Creole dishes developed from blending French, Spanish, Caribbean, and West African cooking methods. So what are the origins of this quintessentially Southern dish? Many historians suggest the dish was introduced to America by Scottish immigrants in the 17th century when Scottish landowners provided recipes to enslaved African Americans who, in turn, developed the dish into a Southern staple. However, this theory isn't without critics and detractors, who assert West African influence has been over emphasized and the dish is perhaps more English than once thought.