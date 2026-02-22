8 Types Of Fried Chicken Around The World, Explained

If you're in the U.S., you've probably eaten some very common styles of fried chicken, such as Southern-fried chicken (including buttermilk and pickle-juice-brined) or Nashville hot chicken. But there are so many more types of fried chicken available. While some are other regional styles from the U.S., others come from all over the world. If you pick out a country on a world map, chances are that the country's cuisine has at least one form of fried chicken.

While the American South often gets the credit as fried chicken's birthplace, that might not be completely accurate. Apparently, the earliest recorded recipes (and we have to stress "apparently" because the true origins are lost in history) come from 18th-century British cookbooks and records of fried chicken meals served at a home on the Island of Skye, which is part of the Inner Hebrides in Scotland. Yes, one of the world's favorite dishes may have started as a Scottish recipe, although African American seasoning and frying techniques made the dish what it is today. As fried chicken spread around the world, each country put its own spin on the dish, resulting in a marvelously diverse set of recipes. We can't cover them all here, but here are 9 types of fried chicken from around the world, explained.