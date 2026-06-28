The 11 Best Questions To Ask Salespeople When Buying Kitchen Appliances

The kitchen is one of the most functional rooms in the home. It's so functional, in fact, that when a key appliance in it stops working, panic often sets in immediately. After all, you can't keep food cold without a fridge or a freezer, and you can say "bye-bye" to any hopes of cheesy baked ziti without a working oven. As such, when a big appliance breaks, you are often sent running to the store to try to find a new one as quickly as possible. But in this mad dash (or even casual search) to replace something like a fridge or a dishwasher, you may be less inclined to ask salespeople questions about the appliance you have your eyes on.

On one hand, not asking enough questions (or the right ones) means that you dump a ton of money into an appliance that you aren't 100% sold on or that isn't perfect for your space. It can also drive up the cost of installing and operating it, or cause you to come back to the store sooner than you would like to replace it.

In an effort to save you money and the headaches associated with appliance shopping, we consulted with the experts: Ilaria Castagnoli, product trainer at Smeg U.S.A.; Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company; and Dennis Godynuk, owner-operator of Comfort Appliance Repair. They shared the most important questions you need to be asking salespeople when buying appliances in order to get the right appliance for your needs — and at the right price.