Gas Or Induction? Which Type Of Stove Is More Affordable Long-Term?

To the casual observer, gas and induction stoves are part of the same family, sort of like cousins. Despite gas having the more "old-school" charm of a naked flame and induction being a bit more new-age, they have the same basic premise and function. But in understanding the different types of cooktops and more specifically when it comes down to the cost to run them, they can start to deviate. In making a choice between the two we have a tendency to focus on efficiency, wondering whether induction or gas stoves boil water faster, but there's actually a whole other story showing up more quietly in our monthly bills.

Gas stoves generally have a cheaper upfront cost to buy and install them, which should be noted when discussing price. They are great for giving you a real sense of control in adjusting the flame and the heat and then, by association, you'd think in the energy used too. The issue, however, is that a gas stove can lose heat to the air around it, and that lost heat is energy you have to pay for. On the other hand, induction stoves simply heat the pan itself, which means less energy goes wandering off into your kitchen. And while current electricity prices matter too, that more concentrated use of energy means that an induction stove usually often costs less to run in the day-to-day.