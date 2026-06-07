How To Politely Negotiate For The Best Deals On Kitchen Appliances

Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or it's finally time to replace your fridge that has been on the fritz for awhile, buying new kitchen appliances can get super expensive. Thankfully, there are some negotiation tips and tricks you can use that may save you from paying full price. The way you work with the seller will depend on how much you're willing to spend and whether you're buying from a retailer, liquidator, thrift shop, or private seller. If you're shopping near a holiday (one of the best times of year to buy large kitchen appliances), you can ask if they're willing to honor an upcoming or just-passed deal on your purchase.

If you're working with a retailer, your options may be limited, as large stores aren't typically in a huge hurry to get rid of kitchen appliances. While large retailers typically don't advertise that you may be able to haggle prices, it's worth a try. An appliance sales manager on Reddit shared a few tricks of the trade. Take some time to look for deals on appliances elsewhere, and ask the location you're shopping at if they're willing to price match. Another person on Reddit mentioned that sometimes, you can find cheaper kitchen appliance bundle deals (a discounted price if you're buying more than one major appliance at a time), which can help save you some cash if you're renovating a kitchen or doing a total appliance overhaul. You might also ask if they have a scratch and dent section where they sell gently-damaged appliances at a discount, or if they offer discounts on open-box models.