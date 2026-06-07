How To Politely Negotiate For The Best Deals On Kitchen Appliances
Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or it's finally time to replace your fridge that has been on the fritz for awhile, buying new kitchen appliances can get super expensive. Thankfully, there are some negotiation tips and tricks you can use that may save you from paying full price. The way you work with the seller will depend on how much you're willing to spend and whether you're buying from a retailer, liquidator, thrift shop, or private seller. If you're shopping near a holiday (one of the best times of year to buy large kitchen appliances), you can ask if they're willing to honor an upcoming or just-passed deal on your purchase.
If you're working with a retailer, your options may be limited, as large stores aren't typically in a huge hurry to get rid of kitchen appliances. While large retailers typically don't advertise that you may be able to haggle prices, it's worth a try. An appliance sales manager on Reddit shared a few tricks of the trade. Take some time to look for deals on appliances elsewhere, and ask the location you're shopping at if they're willing to price match. Another person on Reddit mentioned that sometimes, you can find cheaper kitchen appliance bundle deals (a discounted price if you're buying more than one major appliance at a time), which can help save you some cash if you're renovating a kitchen or doing a total appliance overhaul. You might also ask if they have a scratch and dent section where they sell gently-damaged appliances at a discount, or if they offer discounts on open-box models.
If you're negotiating secondhand appliances, you may be able to take a different approach
In many cases, you can find better deals on kitchen appliances at liquidators and thrift stores. The drawback: you might not have as much flexibility, and you're unlikely to get the same warranties you get with a large retailer. If you're looking for something specific and time isn't of the essence, you might be able to leave your name and phone number with a liquidator or thrift store so they can give you a call if what you're looking for becomes available.
When individuals are looking to privately sell used kitchen appliances, they may offer more flexibility than standard retailers or liquidators. If someone is getting rid of a major kitchen appliance (like an oven, refrigerator, or dishwasher), they may need it gone quickly to make room for a new one. In these cases, the seller may be more receptive to a deal than someone who isn't working with a pretty strict time limit. You might be able to make an offer (especially if you're buying from a private seller), and ask them to let you know if no one is able to beat it. Bonus: You might even luck out and get to snag a fridge for free if you're willing to scour online ads, like those on Facebook Marketplace.