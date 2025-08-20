The 3-Month Dishwasher Habit That Can Prevent Major Problems In The Long Run

In addition to running your dishwasher on empty once every couple of months, it's also smart to clean the filter regularly to prevent it from leaving your dishes and cookware filthy. Don't worry, it's pretty easy to find the filter in your dishwasher. If you open the door and look at the bottom of the machine, you should see a circular filter top that you can twist and remove. Warning: If you've never cleaned your dishwasher before, you're likely to be in for a seriously dirty situation. Once it's out, you can clean your filter in the sink with a nylon brush. Dishwasher filters typically only need to be cleaned, not replaced. That said, if you find that your filter is dirty or damaged beyond what a good cleaning can fix, you'll want to log onto your dishwasher manufacturer's website to order a new one.

Additionally, while you don't need to pre-rinse plates before they go into the dishwasher, you will want to scrape or wipe any excess food off of plates and utensils. This will prevent any large bits from clogging the filter and causing drainage issues.

Taking it easy on your dishwasher by running it regularly can also help keep the working parts of the machine in good condition. Plus, it can also help to literally lighten the load that the racks of your dishwasher have to carry. As tempting as it may be when you're cleaning the kitchen after cooking a large meal, overloading the racks of your dishwasher can lead to mechanical issues over time. In the vast majority of cases, the amount of energy required to run a dishwasher is pretty low. So, if you need to run it twice in order to tackle the sink full of dirty dishes in your kitchen, feel free.