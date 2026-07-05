I Tried 10 Coconut Waters And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Nature's Nectar is one of several coconut water brands available at Aldi, and Nature's Nectar itself offers two versions of the beverage. One, in a can, contains pulp. The other is this 33.8-fluid-ounce Tetra Pak carton of pulp-free coconut water. This beverage, unfortunately, had one quality that shot it to last place in the ranking even before I took a sip or poured it into a glass: the smell.

This coconut water smelled absolutely rank, and I have no idea why. Sulfuric and sour, it immediately inspired me to check the date on the package to make sure I hadn't bought an expired product (I hadn't). The seal also wasn't compromised in any way.

Armed with faith that the liquid was safe to consume, I poured some out, snapped the above photo while thinking, "Really not looking forward to this," and gave it a sip. The worst part is that the actual taste of the coconut water was fine, or could be: I couldn't quite tell because the smell impacted my perception of its flavor. If the drink didn't straight-up stink, I suspect the sweetness level would at least be pleasant. That said, this coconut water (which is actually one of the clearest-looking out of the 10 I tried) seemed to leave a film on the tongue. That could be my imagination being influenced by the odor, but I don't think so. This one's literally a stinker.