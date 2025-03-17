Yes, Coconut Water Can Go Bad. Here's How Long It Lasts After Opening

Generally speaking, coconut water needs low temperatures to really last. Fresh coconut water in particular requires quick refrigeration to prevent the growth of bacteria. Additionally, refrigeration helps preserve the taste and nutrients of coconut water as a whole.

An airtight container or bottle is also essential, as it keeps air out, which will prevent coconut water from spoiling quicker. If you are unable to store coconut water in an airtight container at a low temperature, then be aware that this will affect the shelf life of coconut water drastically. Coconut water may only last a few hours at room temperature once it has been opened.

Without tasting it, coconut water will give off several signs of spoilage. The primary tell is smell, as spoiled coconut water will have a sour smell to it. Coconut water also starts to turn pink as it ages; while this change in color doesn't necessarily mean the coconut water is bad, it is a sign that it is past its peak quality.