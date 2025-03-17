Yes, Coconut Water Can Go Bad. Here's How Long It Lasts After Opening
Coconut water is a tasty, refreshing beverage all on its own. It also works well as a mixer with tequila and makes a great natural sweetener for iced coffee. The amount of uses for coconut water is surprising for many.
Another thing that often surprises people is that coconut water can in fact go bad. Once opened, packaged coconut water will last for about 5 to 7 days if stored in the refrigerator. Fresh coconut water has an even shorter shelf life of about 3 to 5 days. Much like how soda can go bad, most people don't take expiration into account with coconut water. To make the most out of delicious coconut water, it is imperative to utilize proper storage methods. It is also important to know the signs of spoiled coconut water, too.
Storing coconut water
Generally speaking, coconut water needs low temperatures to really last. Fresh coconut water in particular requires quick refrigeration to prevent the growth of bacteria. Additionally, refrigeration helps preserve the taste and nutrients of coconut water as a whole.
An airtight container or bottle is also essential, as it keeps air out, which will prevent coconut water from spoiling quicker. If you are unable to store coconut water in an airtight container at a low temperature, then be aware that this will affect the shelf life of coconut water drastically. Coconut water may only last a few hours at room temperature once it has been opened.
Without tasting it, coconut water will give off several signs of spoilage. The primary tell is smell, as spoiled coconut water will have a sour smell to it. Coconut water also starts to turn pink as it ages; while this change in color doesn't necessarily mean the coconut water is bad, it is a sign that it is past its peak quality.