Ditch Bananas For This Hydrating Liquid Containing 600 Mg Of Potassium

You've likely heard that eating a banana is a smart move after intense exercise, as bananas contain electrolytes, such as potassium, that can support muscle recovery and heart health. While bananas certainly contain plenty of potassium (a medium banana has about 450 milligrams of the stuff), they aren't the only way to load up on electrolytes when you need them. There are plenty of fruits that contain more potassium than a banana. And then there's coconut water, which can contain up to 690 milligrams of potassium per cup, making it a simple way to get the electrolytes you need when you're on the go.

An important note, however: Don't go too wild when hydrating with coconut water, as it is possible to drink too much and end up with a potentially life-threatening excess of potassium in your system, as was the case of a man who consumed eight 11-ounce bottles of coconut water one day while playing tennis in hot weather. It's recommended that adults without chronic kidney disease get about 4.7 grams of potassium per day. If you enjoy a couple of 8-ounce cups of coconut water a day, that's typically fine, but it shouldn't replace the water you normally drink.