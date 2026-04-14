Ditch Bananas For This Hydrating Liquid Containing 600 Mg Of Potassium
You've likely heard that eating a banana is a smart move after intense exercise, as bananas contain electrolytes, such as potassium, that can support muscle recovery and heart health. While bananas certainly contain plenty of potassium (a medium banana has about 450 milligrams of the stuff), they aren't the only way to load up on electrolytes when you need them. There are plenty of fruits that contain more potassium than a banana. And then there's coconut water, which can contain up to 690 milligrams of potassium per cup, making it a simple way to get the electrolytes you need when you're on the go.
An important note, however: Don't go too wild when hydrating with coconut water, as it is possible to drink too much and end up with a potentially life-threatening excess of potassium in your system, as was the case of a man who consumed eight 11-ounce bottles of coconut water one day while playing tennis in hot weather. It's recommended that adults without chronic kidney disease get about 4.7 grams of potassium per day. If you enjoy a couple of 8-ounce cups of coconut water a day, that's typically fine, but it shouldn't replace the water you normally drink.
Why potassium is so important -- and how you can (deliciously) enjoy coconut water
Potassium is vital for your body's daily functioning. It supports cardiovascular health, bone health, and helps to make sure the fluids in your body stay balanced. If you're going through a hard, sweaty workout, there's a decent chance that you'll need to get some potassium into your body. Water isn't always the best choice when it comes to staying hydrated in these situations as it lacks the electrolytes your muscles need. Thankfully, there are some delicious ways that you can enjoy coconut water post-workout.
Coconut water is totally fine on its own (you can even find it infused with other fruit juices, like mango and pineapple, in stores), but there are also ways to jazz it up so you can get potassium deliciously. You can make a three-ingredient coconut water blend to replace sports drinks like Gatorade by mixing coconut water, citrus juice, and a pinch of salt. You can also boost your potassium by making a hydrating mocktail. Try mixing coconut water with honey, lemon or lime juice, and some herbs (fresh mint works well) for a refreshing, potassium-packed summer sip.