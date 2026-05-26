9 Canned Cherry Pie Fillings, Ranked Worst To Best

One of the most critical skills that any home baker can learn is when to outsource. Sure, we would all love to be a pro in every aspect of baking — whether you're making your own pie crust (check out my tips), the tallest layer cakes, or the most decadent scones. But the truth is, there are several occasions when, as Ina Garten would say, store-bought really is fine, if not preferable.

Pie fillings, dare I say, are one of them. I bake a lot of pies as a home baker, and there are some fillings that I wouldn't dare trust in a corporation's hands (like apple). But for low-pectin fruits, like cherries, using store-bought or canned pie filling means I don't have to go through the arduous task of pitting the fruit (which is, frankly, maddening, not to mention time-consuming) or cook the filling ahead of time. All I need to do is crack open the can and pour.

But as you could probably imagine, not all canned pie fillings are worth adding to a dessert that you're trying to pass off as your own. This is why I tried and tasted an array of store-bought canned cherry pie fillings and ranked them from worst to best. The highest-ranked fillings boast a great balance of cherry fruit to gel (because no one wants to get skimped), balanced sweetness, and even have the potential to be passed off as homemade.