11 Mason Jar Food Prep Ideas You Need To Try

If you went through a farmhouse chic, retro, or even a homesteader phase, chances are you have or had a collection of Mason jars. They complete the entire look, whether you're using them for cute cocktails, as a coffee mug, or even as a vase. But the glass jars are more than just decoration. They started as practical items and are still helpful in the kitchen when it comes to food storage.

Mason jars have been around for a long time — over a century at least. Created by John Landis Mason in the 1850s, they were designed to help better store food during the canning process. Back then, they used wax and corks to seal them, and it was an entire ordeal. Nowadays, more people use Mason jars as part of their weekly meal prep. We can thank the famous Martha Stewart in part. In 1979, Stewart recommended using Mason jars as food containers for a rustic picnic. This trend has taken on a life of its own, though the glass jars really are perfect for it.

They are airtight, multipurpose, and sealable. You won't need to worry about Mason jars leaking, thanks to their lid. They are also less likely to stain. Not to mention, they look a lot cuter than a sad little plastic container. Get all your meals prepped early and use Mason jars to make your co-workers jealous next lunchtime. Here are 11 Mason jar food prep ideas that you should definitely try.