11 Mason Jar Food Prep Ideas You Need To Try
If you went through a farmhouse chic, retro, or even a homesteader phase, chances are you have or had a collection of Mason jars. They complete the entire look, whether you're using them for cute cocktails, as a coffee mug, or even as a vase. But the glass jars are more than just decoration. They started as practical items and are still helpful in the kitchen when it comes to food storage.
Mason jars have been around for a long time — over a century at least. Created by John Landis Mason in the 1850s, they were designed to help better store food during the canning process. Back then, they used wax and corks to seal them, and it was an entire ordeal. Nowadays, more people use Mason jars as part of their weekly meal prep. We can thank the famous Martha Stewart in part. In 1979, Stewart recommended using Mason jars as food containers for a rustic picnic. This trend has taken on a life of its own, though the glass jars really are perfect for it.
They are airtight, multipurpose, and sealable. You won't need to worry about Mason jars leaking, thanks to their lid. They are also less likely to stain. Not to mention, they look a lot cuter than a sad little plastic container. Get all your meals prepped early and use Mason jars to make your co-workers jealous next lunchtime. Here are 11 Mason jar food prep ideas that you should definitely try.
All-in-one omelet storage and cooker
An omelet has likely never been this easy to make. Rather than dealing with getting your skillet to the right temperature or flipping the egg at precisely the right time, use a Mason jar. It's a far easier way to assemble the sometimes complicated breakfast staple, and you won't have to hover over the stove.
All you have to do is place your toppings and then crack some eggs into the jar. Store them in the fridge until you're ready to use them. You can easily customize your Mason jar omelet, putting in whatever toppings you want — though it's important not to do one of the common omelet mistakes of using too many fix-ins, just like with regular omelets. Just be sure to put them in first and the eggs second.
This hack involves microwaving the jar, so cook times will vary depending on the kind of Mason jar you use. You may need to play around with this to figure it out, though the short and wide jars tend to cook faster. If you despise doing anything other than getting that first cup of coffee in the morning, Mason jar omelet meal prep is the way to go. Not only are the jars more charming than a plastic box, but they're a more sustainable option for packing up breakfast. You can reuse them, and glass is more durable than plastic.
Blend the perfect smoothie right in the jar
You may already be using your Mason jar as a rustic coffee mug, but have you considered using it for a smoothie? You won't need to worry about spilling it in your purse or bag while you're on the way to the office or any kind of leaks. Grab a jar, and you can drink it on the go. Mason jars range from 4 ounces all the way up to 64 ounces, so you can get a smoothie fix of any size.
You can meal prep the night before or the weekend before and easily store them in the fridge. Mason jars are also decent options if you want to store made-ahead smoothie kits or freeze your smoothie after you've made it. It's important that if you plan to store them in the freezer, you leave some room at the top for them to expand as they freeze.
Another smoothie hack that you might not consider — most Mason jars are the perfect size for blender attachments. So you won't even need to dirty up your Vitamix. Put all of your ingredients into the jar, screw the blender attachment onto the jar's mouth, and then blend. However, you still need to make sure that you add your smoothie ingredients in the right order, which can help with cleanup and making sure that everything is blended perfectly.
Build dip and snack jars
Taking veggies and dip in your lunchbox can be annoying. You either have to dirty up a few different containers, use disposable plastic bags, or get expensive containers with dividers. However, Mason jars are a cheaper (and more adorable) option for an all-in-one veggie and dip container. Plus, they're the perfect size to fit into most lunchboxes.
Put your dip or hummus in the jar first, and add in a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil to jazz up the dip if it's store-bought, and then add your veggies or bread. It's a cute way to pack snacks without dirtying up multiple containers for the workday, or if you're going on a road trip. It's also a great option for meal prep. You can make up several different snack jars in one go and just grab them when you're feeling peckish.
The best size jar for your snacks is going to be either the 8-ounce regular mouth, half-pint jar, or the 16-ounce wide-mouth pint jar, depending on how many veggies you want to stick there. The smaller the ounces, the shorter the jar is going to be, which means you'll need to cut your veggies smaller. Whatever size jar you use, be sure to thoroughly wash it out before you use it.
Layer your yogurt or parfait for a quick breakfast
We're back into breakfast, but honestly, no list of food prep with Mason jars would be complete without mentioning yogurt or parfaits. The glass jars were practically made for them, whether you want to show off your perfectly-made layers or just enjoy the sustainability of using them for food prep. There's also something about eating yogurt and fresh berries from a little pastoral jar.
Prep your parfaits on a Sunday afternoon, so you won't have to worry about throwing together a healthy and filling breakfast before work. It's one less thing to fit in as you try to get your lunch together, slurp down your coffee, get yourself ready, and make sure that you get all your things out the door on time the first go-round.
When it comes to meal-prepping yogurt and parfait, you can use any size Mason jar, depending on how hungry you are in the mornings. For a small, quick brekkie, go with the 4-ounce or 8-ounce jars. For something a bit more substantial (or if you want a more elaborate parfait), use a 16-ounce. It's also probably better to stick with wide-mouth jars, so you can more easily get your spoon in there.
Prep your oatmeal for the week
Whether you're making overnight oats or putting together your very own instant oatmeal packets, Mason jars are brilliant vessels for the job. They're sturdy and are considered the unofficial container of overnight oatmeals. We're sure you've seen the many recipes floating around out there, featuring photos of said overnight oats in Mason jars.
For those who are behind, overnight oats are essentially just oats soaked in a liquid overnight, be it milk or yogurt. It's an easy, no-cook option for a filling breakfast that you can make in advance and either eat the next morning or take it to-go. Go ahead and prep your overnight oats in a Mason jar and leave them in the fridge. They'll be ready to gobble up the next morning.
Another option for Mason jar oatmeal meal prep is, as mentioned, instant oats. This is your go-to if you want to prep all your breakfast for the week in one go. You can create your own instant oatmeal kits and put in whatever toppings or add-ins that you want. They'll keep nice and ready in your Mason jars, so you can grab them as you make your way out the door to the office. Then, all you have to do is fill it with hot water.
Store fresh berries for a sweet treat
Who wouldn't love storing fresh blueberries, raspberries, or any kind of berry that you like in a little Mason jar? They come in a variety of sizes, so you can choose bigger ones to keep around the house or smaller ones for your lunchbox. Let your creative side come out and layer in a variety of berries, then enjoy how pretty they look.
Also, storing your berries in Mason jars can make them last longer, at least a week or so. Sure, it can take a bit of time to get all the prep done. But you can spend the rest of the week grabbing a jar whenever your sweet tooth kicks in, rather than pulling them out of their individual containers, washing them, and then eating them.
Bring out Mason jars to store other fruits and veggies. Whatever it is you want to put in the jars, all you need to do is clean them, cut them into smaller pieces so they fit, and that's it. Not to mention, with Mason jars, you'll be able to see what is what at a glance. Sure, you may still get stuck in front of the fridge trying to decide what to eat, but at least you won't waste time opening containers to see what's inside.
Toss a fresh salad in a jar
While using Mason jars for your salads is not a relatively new concept, it's still a great idea, so we'll be singing about it until kingdom come. Not only do you get a visually pleasing lunch container that you can carry in a lunchbox or a purse, but it's more eco-friendly, and you can easily shake it up to mix all your toppings and your dressing when you're ready to chow down.
Get creative with your salads. Make up five different ones during your meal prep, so your lunch won't get boring. It'll put a fresh little pep in your step while you're at work. Additionally, this method is a good way to cut back on the number of boxes you bring to the office. There's no need for a separate dressing container. Everything should stay separated as long as you don't shake your jar too much in transit.
For optimal space, use larger Mason jars. About 32 ounces should be good. You'll also want to layer your salad correctly. Start with the dressing at the bottom, then sturdier veggies, with the more delicate toppings going on last. This way, you don't have to worry about your lettuce and more fragile ingredients wilting from your dressing before you get a chance to eat it.
Whip up a pasta
Whether you like your pasta piping hot or chilled, do your meal prep in a Mason jar to add a bit of charm to your boring lunch. Again, you can use it for a simple pasta salad that doesn't need to be reheated. Or you can do a full-on spaghetti and meatballs meal in a jar. Again, the sky is the limit here. You can throw together some pasta and your favorite store-bought sauce, or you can go all out and use fresh ingredients to make your own sauce from scratch.
Did we mention that Mason jars are good for shaking? (Pretty sure we have, but here's a reminder.) You can get all of your pasta, veggies, and other ingredients fully coated with whatever sauce you use. That airtight seal on the lid will keep everything inside. But do make sure that you got it on tight enough before giving it a go.
Also, make sure that your specific type of Mason jar is microwave safe before nuking it. Contrary to popular belief, not all brands are. Ball is one of the biggest brands when it comes to Mason jars, and the type of glass they use isn't recommended for microwaves. You'll want a jar that is made from tempered glass, which won't break or crack when there's a big shift in temperature. Even with jars that are safe, you'll want to leave some room in them for food that will expand.
Create a killer rice or grain jar
Even if you're not looking at meal prep, Mason jars are great options for storing dry rice and grains over long periods of time. Go ahead and buy in bulk, then transfer them to jars to keep in the pantry. But, of course, we're talking about meal prep here. Mason jars are also excellent for storing a killer rice or grain bowl to-go.
Rice and grains, like quinoa and farro, in general, are versatile ingredients in meal prep. They make great bases for a variety of dishes, plus they are great options when you're grocery shopping on a budget. They tend to be cheaper in bulk, and they last for a long time when stored correctly, as mentioned. You can keep them always stocked in your pantry without worrying too much about them going bad.
When using a Mason jar, cook up your rice or grains and put them in as the first layer. From there, you can customize to your heart's content. Put in fresh veggies — raw or cooked, however you like. Throw in a sauce, beans, or other ingredients to create a dish that will make your taste buds dance and sing.
Store soup or stew
Mason jars are more than decorative food storage containers; they're a practical option for meal prepping soups and stews, especially if you want to do a "just add water" meal. Stack your soup ingredients in just right, putting the noodles on top, and drop in a bouillon cube. Then, when you're ready to eat, all you need is to add hot or boiling water. It'll cook in the jar, and you can enjoy a fresh-made lunch that you prepped over the weekend.
Another option is to make a large vat of your favorite chicken noodle soup or beef stew, put it in Mason jars, and then freeze it for later. You could potentially meal prep for the next several weeks this way and make sure you have enough soup to get you through the winter. Or you can do this with leftovers if you made too much for dinner one night. On the food train to help out a family in the community? Do soup or stew in a Mason jar.
What makes Mason jars a good fit for storing soups and stews? Well, remember, these jars have an airtight seal, which is perfect for storing any kind of liquid. This is also good for keeping your food fresher longer. You can put that beef stew in a jar and it'll still taste like you just made it, even if it's a couple of days later.
Get a fiesta in a jar with a burrito meal prep
Another clever way to pack a lunch in a Mason jar is to use it for a burrito bowl. Burritos are made to stack, whether you have a traditional one or opt for a burrito bowl. And it's not that difficult to translate that into stacking a burrito in a Mason jar. Layer them the same way you would with the rice on the bottom and working through to the sauces at the top. Then you can place your lid on it, and it's good until lunchtime.
This is an excellent idea for meal prep since you can get an assembly line going and knock out all of your meals for the next week in no time. You can also mix and match your ingredients, getting a fresh, different burrito jar every day. Switch out your proteins, use different sauces — the options are pretty wide open.
Again, if you're going to reheat your Mason jar, be sure that you have a microwave-proof jar that's made from tempered glass. They can typically handle temps up to 390 degrees, when it's a gradual increase. Mason jars will break or crack if there is a sudden, rapid change, however. So you don't want to keep it in the microwave for too long, and you definitely don't want to put these in the oven.