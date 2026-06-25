6 Frozen Chicken Tenders, Ranked

Applegate Naturals Gluten Free Chicken Breast Tenders look good on paper. They're good for those with gluten sensitivities, are made entirely using white meat from humanely raised chickens, are free from antibiotics, and contain 13 grams of protein per serving. But on the plate, it's a different story, and it's not quite worth the almost $12 price tag — the most expensive on this list by far.

For one, it's hard to ignore the wildly inconsistent size and appearance of these three randomly selected tenders from the same bag. It's almost laughable, in fact. Just take a glance at the above picture, and you're met with variously sized pieces that look like a seahorse, a squirrel, and a lopsided worm (I'll let you decipher which is which). And if you open up the rest of the pack, you'll find a few more members of the zoo. But I figured, hey, the black specks dotting these wonky strips at least look promising and likely signal a well-seasoned taste. I thought wrong, as there was hardly any flavor to these tenders. If you still decide to pick up a bag (I wouldn't recommend it), now would be the time to whip out those leftover packets of your favorite fast-food signature sauces or search around in your cupboards and try out some unexpected chicken tender dips, like pesto ranch or sweet chili.

Finally, similar to Tyson's Honey Battered Breast Tenders, the batter is a problem and separates slightly from the meat. This doesn't happen here as noticeably as it did with the Tyson tenders, though, giving Applegate a slight edge in the ranking.