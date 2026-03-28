Chicken Tenders, But Make It Extra: 5 Unexpected Dips Worth Trying

Ranch dressing and chicken tenders is not exactly a ground breaking combo. Sure, the cool, tangy buttermilk ranch dressing goes perfectly with a hot, crispy tender, but we're looking for new ideas here. Luckily, we have just the fresh twist for this staple dipper: pesto. Yes, combining the basil and pine nut-based pesto sauce with ranch might be just the key to livening up that popular dressing, for the purposes of chicken dipping, of course. Adding pesto to ranch will help enhance the fresh, green taste of the herbs, like dill and green onions, in it; the herbaceous basil will give a slight licorice note that will add a bit of sophistication to your dip. Plus, the garlic and parmesan of pesto add a bit of richness that gives your ranch dressing a savory appeal it might otherwise be missing.

You can make your pesto ranch by simply combining pesto with ranch — both either homemade or store bought. Or, you can infuse only elements of pesto into your ranch. This approach lends itself to customization. You can, for example, leave out the pine nuts and just add basil, garlic, a bit of lemon, and parm to ranch. This works if you prefer a creamier, less chunky consistency. Or, you can exclude the parm if you want the flavor to be more on the bright side. The key here is to make this dip exactly as you like it. So there's no need to be a pesto purist (though you absolutely can if you want to).