Eggs Get A Major Flavor And Texture Upgrade From This Crispy Addition
It's almost hard to picture breakfast without an egg component, and a lot of the joy of eating eggs comes down to their texture. Renowned chefs work for years to perfect egg techniques, from creamy scrambled eggs to the ultimate French omelette. But, to instantly add a crunchy component that plays beautifully with cooked eggs, look no further than adding a sprinkle of toasted breadcrumbs.
Whether you choose regular breadcrumbs or panko, showering a golden-brown dusting over your cooked dish provides a welcome textural contrast against the soft and luscious protein. This move levels up scrambled eggs, fried eggs, and omelettes. Breadcrumbs also play a huge role in the tempting coating for Scotch eggs. They add an unexpected crunch to other egg preparations like deviled eggs, although it isn't an ideal move for egg salad, as the breadcrumbs will likely become soggy as the mixture sits.
Breadcrumbs for the wow factor
It is surprising just how much pop a little scatter of breadcrumbs on your eggs will bring to the party. The crunchiness of the breadcrumbs is an almost effortless way to quickly add body to your egg dishes and make your mouth sing. Combine this move with cooking your eggs in a compound butter made with fresh herbs and you've got yourself a pro-approved breakfast. What's more, adding breadcrumbs is a way to make eggs read heartier and more filling without serving with traditional toast. You can also continue to push the taste envelope by cooking your eggs in sesame oil or add some heat with a dollop of chili crunch.
To make sure the textural contrast is on point, make sure to use breadcrumbs that are fresh (they will last up to six months when stored in an airtight container). For a real showstopper, you can separate egg yolks, gently nestle and bury them in a bed of breadcrumbs, and freeze overnight before frying for a minute or two. These golden and ready-to-ooze beauties will certainly be the star of any salad or make the avocado toast of your dreams. So many options and ways to make eggs shine with a helping of humble breadcrumbs.