It is surprising just how much pop a little scatter of breadcrumbs on your eggs will bring to the party. The crunchiness of the breadcrumbs is an almost effortless way to quickly add body to your egg dishes and make your mouth sing. Combine this move with cooking your eggs in a compound butter made with fresh herbs and you've got yourself a pro-approved breakfast. What's more, adding breadcrumbs is a way to make eggs read heartier and more filling without serving with traditional toast. You can also continue to push the taste envelope by cooking your eggs in sesame oil or add some heat with a dollop of chili crunch.

To make sure the textural contrast is on point, make sure to use breadcrumbs that are fresh (they will last up to six months when stored in an airtight container). For a real showstopper, you can separate egg yolks, gently nestle and bury them in a bed of breadcrumbs, and freeze overnight before frying for a minute or two. These golden and ready-to-ooze beauties will certainly be the star of any salad or make the avocado toast of your dreams. So many options and ways to make eggs shine with a helping of humble breadcrumbs.