Whether it's called chili crisp or chili crunch, this fascinating condiment is an umami blast loaded with flavor and heat. A mixture of spicy chile oil and crispy ingredients like garlic, chiles, onions, and occasionally interesting additions like peanuts and sesame seeds, chili crisp can be added to anything you feel like spicing up with extra crunch. Asian markets often have a whole section devoted to the stuff (there really are that many brands and flavors to choose from!) so don't worry about the difference between the names and worry instead about why it should be your next favorite condiment.

Chowhound ranked store-bought chili crisp options, evaluating 14 different brands. While a few were downright disappointing, most had something interesting to offer, but one really stood out from the crowd. While all of the chili crisps had varying levels of heat and differing consistencies and ingredients, making them fairly unique, only one earned a top spot for hitting all the right notes. Chef Troy's Recipe Crunchy Garlic Chili Sauce, produced by Mishima Foods USA, stood out for its perfect chile oil to crispy garlic ratio, which is more important than it may sound. When chili crisp doesn't have enough oil, the crunchy ingredients are dry and lackluster, but if it's got too much oil, you've got a greasy mess with potentially too much heat and not enough texture. That crispy crunch is in the name for a reason. The product is just one in a lineup of foods created in conjunction with chef Troy N. Thompson.