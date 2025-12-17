The Simple Addition You Need For The Best Fried Eggs Of Your Life
When it comes to breakfast classics, there's nothing more quintessential than a couple of sunny-side-up eggs. This is in part because the humble fried egg is a simple way to get protein into your diet that doesn't take much effort or time. Though, there's a way to make the most of this cooking method that will infuse your breakfast with a lot more flavor, all it takes is frying your eggs in herb butter.
Firstly, you may be wondering what herb butter actually is. This type of compound butter is essentially the product of fresh herbs like chives, cilantro, rosemary, and dill — which are finely chopped or run through a food processor to be added to a butter base. Many variations of this recipe also incorporate spices, citrus, and other ingredients before being formed into a log to chill (which can last for as long as a week in your fridge). This recipe is very simple to make at home, but if you're pressed for time, you can also find it at the store from brands like Trader Joe's, Kerrygold, and Land O Lakes.
Compound herb butter allows for more intense flavor profiles to develop, as opposed to sprinkling the herbs overtop of your fried eggs. This is because the oils leach into the butter base, making for powerful aromas and tastes. When you go to make your own version of this herby breakfast, you'll want to consider these other delicious ways to season your fried eggs. Alongside your herb butter, you may even try kicking up the heat by incorporating chili crisp, hot sauce, or sprinkling with red pepper flakes.
Make the most of your herb butter
If you feel inspired by incorporating herb butter into the mix, you'll be pleased to know that it doesn't have to end at herbs alone. While a classic herb butter is sure to consistently please, you may consider adding other ingredients to make your dish a bit more dynamic and interesting. For example, herbs and cheese pair beautifully. You may try combining Parmesan with herbs like dill and lemon to create a savory, interesting butter with bite.
Another type of compound herb butter is cowboy butter, which combines salted butter, lemon, curly parsley, chives, and garlic. You may also add ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes, alongside lemon zest for extra tangy flavor. This recipe is easily adaptable to work with seasonal herbs as well, that will go seamlessly with your holiday spread. In this case, think about adding sage, rosemary, and tarragon into your herby mixture.
There are, of course, various ways to get the most out of the addition of this ingredient, and one of them comes down to egg-basting, which allows the richness of your herby butter to fry the top of your egg. This step will make the whites crisp, while the yolk stays runny. Starting your pan off with some herb butter in the bottom, you can baste your egg with the butter overtop as you cook. The addition of this ingredient will leave you with a nuanced final dish that is simple, delicious, and presents some variety to the standard fried eggs you've likely become accustomed to.