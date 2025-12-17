The Simple Addition You Need For The Best Fried Eggs Of Your Life

When it comes to breakfast classics, there's nothing more quintessential than a couple of sunny-side-up eggs. This is in part because the humble fried egg is a simple way to get protein into your diet that doesn't take much effort or time. Though, there's a way to make the most of this cooking method that will infuse your breakfast with a lot more flavor, all it takes is frying your eggs in herb butter.

Firstly, you may be wondering what herb butter actually is. This type of compound butter is essentially the product of fresh herbs like chives, cilantro, rosemary, and dill — which are finely chopped or run through a food processor to be added to a butter base. Many variations of this recipe also incorporate spices, citrus, and other ingredients before being formed into a log to chill (which can last for as long as a week in your fridge). This recipe is very simple to make at home, but if you're pressed for time, you can also find it at the store from brands like Trader Joe's, Kerrygold, and Land O Lakes.

Compound herb butter allows for more intense flavor profiles to develop, as opposed to sprinkling the herbs overtop of your fried eggs. This is because the oils leach into the butter base, making for powerful aromas and tastes. When you go to make your own version of this herby breakfast, you'll want to consider these other delicious ways to season your fried eggs. Alongside your herb butter, you may even try kicking up the heat by incorporating chili crisp, hot sauce, or sprinkling with red pepper flakes.