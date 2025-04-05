How Long Are Store-Bought Breadcrumbs Good For?

The easiest way to know if your breadcrumbs are still good is to remember when you opened them; use a permanent marker to write the opening date on the lid or packaging, which will help you tell at a quick glance whether too much time has passed. Your next line of defense is the expiration date; toss them if it has come and gone.

Breadcrumbs likely won't cause illness if they're used past that six-month mark, but they will probably go stale the way chips or crackers do when they're too old. This can create a lack of flavor and texture in your dish, so it's generally best to buy fresh breadcrumbs when they're past their prime. And if there is any sign of clumps, mold, or moisture in the container, or there are bugs or foul odors, then you should immediately throw them away.

If you have leftover breadcrumbs and need to use them up before they go bad, there are plenty of ways. Toast them in a pan with seasonings to get them nice and crispy, then use them in place of croutons in your salad. Add them to a carbonara for a little extra crunch, or use them to absorb moisture and prevent your homemade crab cakes from falling apart.