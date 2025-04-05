How Long Are Store-Bought Breadcrumbs Good For?
Breadcrumbs play different roles in different recipes. They can help absorb moisture in your homemade meatballs, serve as a crispy topping on your oven-baked mac and cheese, or even add some unexpected crunch to your ice cream. You can make your own breadcrumbs from neutral-flavored white bread, which will yield the best taste, but if you're in a jam and don't have time to whip up your own, the store-bought version will do just fine. If you have leftover breadcrumbs, though, make sure you eat them within six months of opening.
Since breadcrumbs have had all of their moisture removed, they aren't susceptible to mold the same way traditional bread is, meaning you'll get far more than a week from them. Still, there are some storage tips to consider when keeping breadcrumbs fresh. Always store them in a sealed, airtight container, and keep them in a cool, dry spot like the pantry cabinet. If you're unsure whether your bread crumbs are still good to eat, there are a few ways to quickly check.
How to tell if your breadcrumbs have gone bad
The easiest way to know if your breadcrumbs are still good is to remember when you opened them; use a permanent marker to write the opening date on the lid or packaging, which will help you tell at a quick glance whether too much time has passed. Your next line of defense is the expiration date; toss them if it has come and gone.
Breadcrumbs likely won't cause illness if they're used past that six-month mark, but they will probably go stale the way chips or crackers do when they're too old. This can create a lack of flavor and texture in your dish, so it's generally best to buy fresh breadcrumbs when they're past their prime. And if there is any sign of clumps, mold, or moisture in the container, or there are bugs or foul odors, then you should immediately throw them away.
If you have leftover breadcrumbs and need to use them up before they go bad, there are plenty of ways. Toast them in a pan with seasonings to get them nice and crispy, then use them in place of croutons in your salad. Add them to a carbonara for a little extra crunch, or use them to absorb moisture and prevent your homemade crab cakes from falling apart.