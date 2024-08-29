The French Omelette Technique Julia Child And Jacques Pépin Swore By

Julia Child is most famous for making French cuisine accessible to the masses with her first book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and her subsequent groundbreaking television show "The French Chef." She and Jacques Pépin met for the first time in 1959 when he moved from France to the United States to work in Le Pavillion in New York City. They quickly developed a long-lasting friendship built on a love of French food — so much so that many of their techniques overlapped. One famous example of this is their method for making a classic French omelette.

The French omelette is cooked quickly to keep the outside light and fluffy with a soft texture inside, almost like custard. It's usually only flavored with butter and salt, though you can add cheese or fresh herbs. While many French chefs advise the use of a spatula to get a perfect roulade, Child and Pépin prefer the use of a fork, or — even better — no utensil at all. Both chefs cook their omelette by quickly agitating, or shaking, the pan in order to create the perfect, rolled-over shape.

Though omelettes are one of the most popular breakfast foods in the United States, most of us have only ever had the American version, a diner favorite that typically starts with eggs cooked to a lightly crisp texture, folded around fillings like smoked Gouda, bacon, or mushrooms. Though there are a few common omelet-making mistakes, French omelettes are fairly easy to cook.

