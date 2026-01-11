The Unexpected Ingredient You Should Fry Your Eggs With Next Time For Elevated Flavor

Though many of us take modern grocery stores for granted, they're pretty amazing places when you think about it. Refrigeration and modern transportation have made it possible for us to access a plethora of interesting and delicious ingredients, leading to tasty discoveries such as how to give cookies a deep, nutty flavor by upgrading them with sesame oil. In fact, sesame oil is quite versatile; not only does it add beautiful umami flavor to your favorite shrimp and eggplant stir-fry, it can also make your breakfast more enticing.

Fried eggs are a quick, simple breakfast and keep you full, but they're far from the most exciting choice. However, infusing them with a bright new flavor is as simple as switching your cooking fat from olive oil or butter to sesame oil. The sesame oil not only crisps your fried eggs to perfection, it also acts as a seasoning by imparting a warm nuttiness, distinct tang, and light fruity flavor that should have you looking forward to your habitual toad in a hole or breakfast sandwich. Said sandwich may even taste better than the highest-ranked fast food egg sammie.