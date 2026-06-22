10 Best Canned And Jarred Items To Always Buy From Trader Joe's

Canned and jarred foods are here for the win when it comes to keeping ingredients stocked, especially if you don't want to worry about them spoiling before you get a chance to enjoy them. Even so, not all of these goods are worth buying, and many definitely aren't worth going out of your way for. That mindset stops with Trader Joe's, though, because it just so happens to be a legend in the canned and jarred food game. Many of the store's products that fall into the category can't be found anywhere else, and they come at great prices. I should know, I'm a die-hard fan of the grocery chain, and my years of exploring the canned goods aisle have taught me quite a bit.

With my experience in mind, I rounded up a list of the best canned and jarred foods TJ's offers. Whether it's because they are delicious, inexpensive, unique to Trader Joe's, or all three, they are products everyone needs to try at least once. Some are so darn tasty, I honestly can't believe other stores haven't caught on and made their own versions yet. If you want to get in on the action, stick around. I'll divulge everything I've learned about which Trader Joe's canned and jarred goods truly stand out from the competition, so you too can set your sights on the best of the best moving forward. Or, at the very least, you won't miss out.