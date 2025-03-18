How To Prep And Fry Canned Artichokes For A Crispy Salad Topping

If you've already taken the time to pre-wash your lettuce, dice your produce, and make a flavorful dressing for the quickest salad prep ever, go one step further to make a new and tasty salad topping. If you typically enjoy covering your plate of greens in a variety of ingredients, you probably have experience using canned or jarred artichokes. Though, besides consuming these flavorful veggies straight from the jar, consider frying them for a delightfully crunchy twist.

Since artichoke hearts come packed in liquid, when frying them, do your best to minimize excess moisture. While you can buy these canned delights whole, halved, or quartered, use quarters for a perfectly-sized salad topping. Additionally, choose artichokes that have been packed in water as opposed to brine. Water-soaked artichokes are easier to dry since they don't include oil. Upon using paper towels for proper drying, roll each artichoke in cornstarch, flour, or a combination of both ingredients.

While cornstarch may produce the crispiest results due to its moisture-absorbing properties, regular flour mixed with a small amount of rice flour serves as a sufficient alternative. Whether you use cornstarch or flour, feel free to include a few of your favorite seasonings to the mix for added flavor. Once sufficiently coated, fry the artichokes in hot oil, stirring occasionally until they're evenly browned and crisp. Before adding them to a bowl full of lettuce, drain off excess oil and cool.