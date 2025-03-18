How To Prep And Fry Canned Artichokes For A Crispy Salad Topping
If you've already taken the time to pre-wash your lettuce, dice your produce, and make a flavorful dressing for the quickest salad prep ever, go one step further to make a new and tasty salad topping. If you typically enjoy covering your plate of greens in a variety of ingredients, you probably have experience using canned or jarred artichokes. Though, besides consuming these flavorful veggies straight from the jar, consider frying them for a delightfully crunchy twist.
Since artichoke hearts come packed in liquid, when frying them, do your best to minimize excess moisture. While you can buy these canned delights whole, halved, or quartered, use quarters for a perfectly-sized salad topping. Additionally, choose artichokes that have been packed in water as opposed to brine. Water-soaked artichokes are easier to dry since they don't include oil. Upon using paper towels for proper drying, roll each artichoke in cornstarch, flour, or a combination of both ingredients.
While cornstarch may produce the crispiest results due to its moisture-absorbing properties, regular flour mixed with a small amount of rice flour serves as a sufficient alternative. Whether you use cornstarch or flour, feel free to include a few of your favorite seasonings to the mix for added flavor. Once sufficiently coated, fry the artichokes in hot oil, stirring occasionally until they're evenly browned and crisp. Before adding them to a bowl full of lettuce, drain off excess oil and cool.
Fried artichokes are a tasty addition to any salad
When it comes to adding fried artichokes to salads, use an assortment of extra ingredients to enhance the flavor of these fried delights. Add artichokes to a Mediterranean plate of fresh greens, red onion, olives, and white beans. You can also add them to a plate of marinated kale, herb-infused chicken, and goat cheese. Dress your salads in lemon juice and olive oil combined with refreshing tzatziki sauce or lemon aioli made with mayo, dijon, garlic, and lemon juice.
You can also use fried artichokes to give your go-to salads more texture. Include them in your recipe for green bean and tomato panzanella salad or use them when you need a little something extra on a basic plate of greens, cucumber, and tomato. That being said, for an all-around lighter salad, feel free to air fry your artichoke hearts to achieve the same crispy texture without the use of excess oil.
To prepare, spray dried artichoke hearts with a bit of cooking oil and add them directly to your fryer basket. Alternatively, dredge them in panko bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese before cooking. Air-fried artichoke hearts have a perfectly crisp exterior instead of a heavier, oil-infused coating. Whether you're using fried artichokes on a plate of greens or a dish like herbed potato salad, add these crunchy foods right before serving. Adding fried artichokes to salads in advance might compromise the perfectly crisp texture.