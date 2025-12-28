Too Many Canned Chickpeas Sitting Around? Throw Them In A Casserole

Canned chickpeas are one of those canned food staples you should always have in your pantry, not just for sudden hummus cravings, but because they're so dang versatile. They're a quick and easy way to fortify lots of meals with both fiber and protein, from taking the place of chicken or shrimp in your favorite pasta dishes to transforming a simple side salad into a main dish. Chickpeas can also skew sweet to be used in desserts like chickpea blondies, or even dessert hummus flavored with honey, vanilla extract, and dotted with chocolate chips in place of the typical savory seasonings.

Of course, making sure you always have canned chickpeas on hand to make a deliciously lemony chickpea salad sandwich can easily turn into having a surplus that's slowly taking pantry space away from your favorite breakfast cereals. In this case, you'll need a recipe that uses several cans of chickpeas to free up some breathing room before your next trip to the grocery store — which is where casseroles come to the rescue. A can or two of chickpeas can take the place of chicken or ground beef in your favorite casserole recipes, which uses up some surplus while keeping Meatless Monday interesting.

There are also hundreds of delicious casserole recipes that use at least two cans of chickpeas as the main protein, along with tons of bright, herby, refreshing Mediterranean flavors. That means this hack is both practical and an opportunity to explore interesting new flavors and styles of cuisine.