13 High-Quality 6-Packs Of Beer For Under $10
Good beer is one of life's little pleasures. And you know what? As such, it's okay to spend a bit more on a premium brew. It doesn't always have to be that way, though. In fact, there are quite a few high-quality six-packs of beer you can get for under $10. I'm not talking about things like Coors and Bud Light (the worst cheap beer around), either. I'm referencing a handful of thoughtfully curated beers that still manage to keep costs low, something that isn't as easy to achieve as many of us might think.
As a bartender for 10 years and a cheap beer enthusiast in general, I've spent years exploring the many inexpensive beer options available on the market. While some are just awful, I rounded up a list of six-packs that cost less than $10, yet don't scream cheap. Full disclosure: All of the six-packs that made the cut can be purchased at Total Wine for less than $10. This means they may cost a bit more elsewhere, but rest assured that if you shop around, they can, in fact, be purchased for under $10. Now that we have that settled, let's get to the good stuff so you can not only buy your next six-pack on the cheap but also enjoy every last drop of the beer in the cans or bottles.
1. Guinness Draught
First up on our list is none other than Guinness Draught. A clear, or should I say a dark black Guinness, and a favorite on St Patrick's Day, it's also a top-quality stout perfect for enjoying all year long. The fact that you can snag a six-pack for under $10 is actually kind of hard to believe, since it's so popular and, well, delicious, but it can be done. In fact, I found a six-pack of bottles at Total Wine for just $8.99.
Considering Guinness' widespread popularity, it's easy to assume the hype is just attributed to good marketing. While this is likely true, it is also a solid brew by any standard. Even beer snobs who seek out stouts specifically still go back to Guinness time and time again because it is a quality, tasty pick that boasts a delicious balance of coffee, chocolate, and creaminess. Besides, the company first got its start way back in 1759 — yup, you read that right — and if you can stay in business for more than 250 years, you must be doing a whole lot of stuff right. Fortunately for us, taste, texture, and a focus on producing premium beer just happen to be among the things it prioritizes.
2. Full Sail Session West Coast Lager
Next up is Full Sail Session West Coast Lager. Many of us are familiar with the Session Classic Lager — you know, the ones that come in short squat bottles with a red label — but the West Coast Lager brings something new to the table in terms of hops. Yes, it is a lager, but it also boasts an abundance of hoppy flavor to back up the clean, refreshing lager that constitutes its core. As a result, it is loved by IPA drinkers and those just dipping their toes into the world of hoppy flavor profiles.
Best of all, Full Sail Session West Coast Lager drinks like a beer that would cost a whole lot more than it does. A six-pack costs $8.99 at Total Wine, but I could see myself paying upwards of $12 based on taste and perceived quality alone. If you find you enjoy it as much as the rest of us, the Session Classic and Session Japanese Rice recipes from Full Sail are also super tasty. However, a six-pack of either of them is likely to cost you more than $10.
3. Odell Lagerado Crispy Lager
The first time I cracked open a can of Odell Lagerado (advertised as a crispy lager) and gave it a taste, I exclaimed, "Oh, that is, in fact, a crispy lager, just like the can says." Overwhelmingly clean and easy-drinking to the max, it punches well above its weight in terms of flavor. The same could be said for price since you can score a six-pack at Total Wine for the low price of $8.99.
Admittedly, I'm a Colorado girlie, so I may be a bit partial to the breweries that hail from my state, and that includes Odell. Still, I haven't met a person yet who can't get behind the Lagerado. It's perfect for enjoying poolside, at the park, or any time you want a beer that goes down smooth. Its ABV is just 4.5% as well, so it won't bowl you over with alcohol. I like to think of it as an upgraded PBR or Coors, and once you get a taste, something tells me those two lesser-than beers could drop off your radar for good. I know they did for me.
4. Lakefront Gluten-Free New Grist Pilsner
Lakefront is another brewery that has a lot to offer when it comes to six-packs for less than $10, especially if you are after a gluten-free option. For starters, the Lakefront Gluten-Free New Grist Pilsner is something I recommend going out of your way for. The $9.99 price tag at Total Wine sure doesn't hurt, but it excels in flavor most of all.
I can't count how many gluten-free beers are met with a sour face — most of them are pretty awful, to be honest — but not Lakefront Gluten-Free New Grist Pilsner. It is crisp, refreshing, and light, just like a quality pilsner should be. Instead of playing dress up and pretending to be a tasty beer sans gluten, it actually is one. In fact, I would drink one despite not giving a hoot about whether my beer contains gluten or not. That's certainly not something I would say about other breweries' recipes.
If gluten-free is your jam and you find you like the pilsner, Lakefront also makes a Gluten-Free IPA that costs less than $10. If you prefer a hoppier-tasting brew, it may be the one for you.
5. Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down Coffee Milk Stout
When you are ready to branch out from Guinness but still want an affordable stout beer, Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down Coffee Milk Stout is here for the win. As the name suggests, it has bold notes of coffee and a creamy texture, but it also offers a hint of sweet blueberry pie on the backend that always keeps me coming back for more. Add to that the fact that a six-pack only costs $9.99 at Total Wine, and you have a recipe for success, if I do say so myself.
Wiseacre's website describes Gotta Get Up To Get Down Coffee Milk Stout as "Red Bull and vodka done the long way. For old men, not teenagers." And you know what? I agree, and so does my dad, who just so happens to be a stout-loving old man. Just saying. Regardless, Wiseacre also has a couple more fantastic beers that fall into our under-$10 criteria and are worth a try: Tiny Bomb American Pilsner and Sky Dog Premium Lager. Even so, the stout is where the brewery really flexes its beer-making muscles.
6. New Belgium Fat Tire Classic Ale
Oh, New Belgium Fat Tire Classic Ale. It started off as a tiny beer made in Colorado, but its success has made it so widespread that you can even find it sold in tiny bars in Aruba. Cool, huh? All that being said, it is a beloved beer by many because it boasts premium quality, a smooth taste, and mass appeal for days. A six-pack also comes at the affordable price of $9.49 at Total Wine.
In addition to Fat Tire's undeniable quality and low price, the brand also boasts a low-environmental-impact agenda. Believe it or not, Fat Tire was actually the very first beer in America to be certified as carbon neutral. If you ever get a chance to stop into the flagship brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, I strongly urge you to do so. New Belgium hands down offers the best brewery tour I've ever been on. Plus, you get to taste Fat Tire just hours after it's done brewing, and let me tell you: It is a delight, and it tastes way better when it is fresh from the barrel.
7. Fremont Sky Kraken American Hazy Pale Ale
For a low price of $9.99, you can pick up a six-pack of Fremont Sky Kraken American Hazy Pale Ale from Total Wine, and I recommend you do exactly that. Unlike many other beers that fall into this price point, it offers your palate a world of balanced flavors you simply don't get from low-quality brews (not the ones on this list, though; they're great). Naturally unfiltered for some hazy appeal, Sky Kraken simultaneously presents flavors of melon, pineapple, citrus, and a touch of pepper. As a result, it isn't like anything I've tasted before, and that alone is enough of a reason to give it a go. The low price and perceived quality only make it that much better.
Another fantastic beer hailing from Fremont that costs under $10 is the company's Golden Pilsner. If hoppy beers aren't for you — I don't blame you, it's an acquired taste — it might make a much better pick for your preferences. The quality the brewery is known for is still present, but instead of the flavorful yet hoppy wonderland of the Sky Kraken, you get a light, refreshing brew that just about anyone can enjoy.
8. Brooklyn Amber Lager
The East Coast is all about that lager lifestyle. It's not surprising, either, because so many quality beers of the style come out of the region. However, if you want to stay under $10, your choices become much more limited. That's okay, though. Brooklyn Lager not only fits the bill — a six-pack costs $9.99 at Total Wine — but it's also got enough flavor to make just about anyone a fan.
As a dry-hopped amber lager, Brooklyn's recipe is a little different. Still, that's part of the appeal. Not only is it smooth and bright, like a classic lager, but the dry-hopping lends a bit of bitterness and floral appeal to the taste. Altogether, you get a well-rounded flavor with every sip. As someone with roots on the East Coast, I can tell you that I know many people who swear by this beer and have been drinking it for years. While I'm not a die-hard fan, like so many New Yorkers are, I have also reached for it countless times when I want a solid amber lager. Plus, it doesn't taste anything like a cheap beer, so if you want quality for a low price — which, obviously, you do — it's one of the best options around.
9. Avery White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale
My favorite beer style of all time is Belgian Witbier, but unfortunately, it isn't always easy to find a six-pack that falls within the under-$10 price range. That is, of course, if you don't know where to look. Have no fear, though, because that stops today. May I present... Avery White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale. A Great American Beer Fest Gold Medal winner as recently as 2023, it is undoubtedly a quality brew ready to compete. In addition, a six-pack only costs $9.99 at Total Wine, making it all the proof you need to prove that premium beers don't have to be attached to an elevated price tag.
Avery White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale is unfiltered with a fresh, clean taste perfect for sipping on a hot day. It also has hints of orange and coriander that round out the smooth mouthfeel in expert fashion. I guess that's not too surprising since the company prides itself on brewing White Rascal using the same classic ingredients the inventors of the style used in the 15th century. Think of it like a classic wheat beer with a bit of class. It sure as heck isn't one of the light beers you should leave on the shelf, either. It's a gem, particularly if you fancy yourself a wheat beer enthusiast.
10. Magic Hat #9 Not Quite Pale Ale
Fruity, floral, and a bit hoppy, Magic Hat #9 Not Quite Pale Ale makes a fantastic pick for anyone who craves a bit of complexity in their beers. It may not go down like a light beer on a hot summer day, but it'll leave you wanting more with every sip, even if it's just because you can't exactly pinpoint what flavors you are getting. That's part of the fun, though. After all, who doesn't like a good mystery? Either way, you can rest assured that it isn't a cheap beer you'll need to make taste better with simple tricks; it stands on its own.
A six-pack of Magic Hat #9 Not Quite Pale Ale in 12-ounce bottles will run you about $8.99 at Total Wine, so even after tax, it shouldn't cost you more than $10. Considering its bold flavors and perceived quality, that's quite the deal. I used to drink Magic Hat #9 religiously — it was on tap at one of my favorite dive bars back in the day — and it sure beat out any of the other inexpensive beers people were raving about then. Today, there are many more craft-brew options, but it still stands out as a quality pick with enough complexity to win over even the most discerning beer drinkers. Yum!
11. Firestone Walker 805 American Blonde Ale
Don't let the black can fool you, Firestone Walker 805 American Blonde Ale is a light, easy-drinking beer with all the pizazz of a true blonde — no dye job needed. Proudly made in California, it features a yummy flavor profile with a touch of honey on the backend, so every sip goes down uber smooth. The quality shines through as well, alerting you to the fact that it is far from your average inexpensive beer.
Firestone Walker 805 American Blonde Ale has a lower 4.7% ABV, so it makes a great beer for sipping outdoors, possibly by the pool or after a hike. The colder the better, too, so you ensure you get the crispest taste achievable. Either way, though, a six-pack of this delightful beer only costs $8.99 at Total Wine, so you can forget about it breaking the bank. As it turns out, blonde ales are one of the best beers for making fish and chips, too, so it's ideal for more than just sipping. Of course, you'll have to sacrifice a can of it to make some batter, and that may be more challenging than you'd expect after you get a taste. Just some food for thought.
12. Bell's Oberon American Wheat Ale
When you are sick of run-of-the-mill cheap wheat beers — aren't we all by now? — Bell's Oberon American Wheat Ale is ready to show you what a quality, affordable wheat beer should actually taste like. This beer, from a reputable Michigan brewery, is made with Bell's signature house ale yeast. The final result, as the company puts it, is sunshine in a glass. Somehow, it does, in fact, evoke a beautiful day spent outdoors, and the warming effect from the alcohol only further cements the feeling of sunshine on your face.
More specifically, though, Bell's Oberon American Wheat Ale is spicy, hoppy, and fruity all at the same time. Then there's the wheat, which gives it a rounded mouthfeel and a smooth taste that will draw anyone in. Lo and behold, it achieves all of this while staying within our price range criteria, too. Bell's is a winning brew for sure — we'd give it a 10 out of 10 if we were scoring. The fact that you can get a six-pack at Total Wine for a low cost of $8.99 just makes it that much sweeter. Sign me up.
13. Lagunitas IPA
Last but certainly not least on our list of quality beers under $10 is Lagunitas IPA. You can acquire a six-pack for $9.99 from Total Wine, and it won't disappoint. It may not appeal to those of us who aren't head-over-heels for IPAs, but if you are, you're in for a serious treat. Actually, even if you are not, you may find it makes a good starting point for enjoying hoppier beer styles because it is deliciously easy-drinking and velvety on the tongue.
Not to be confused with a pale ale, Lagunitas IPA is bursting with hoppy goodness, so it's bitter, floral, and has plenty of bite. Even so, thanks to Caramel Malt barley, the hops are beautifully balanced. As a result, it goes down smoothly while simultaneously giving your palate something to ponder. No matter what you get from the flavor, though, it is a solid IPA that lovers of the style can't get enough of. I used to sell it to bar patrons like it was going out of style when it first hit the market, and its popularity remains strong today. Oh yeah, Lagunitas also has a somewhat higher ABV of 6.2%, too, so you wind up getting a lot of bang for your buck. Seriously, there isn't anything not to love about this beer. IPA enthusiasts rejoice — Lagunitas IPA has your back if you want a tasty, hoppy beer without having to fork out a ton of cash.