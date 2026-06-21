13 High-Quality 6-Packs Of Beer For Under $10

Good beer is one of life's little pleasures. And you know what? As such, it's okay to spend a bit more on a premium brew. It doesn't always have to be that way, though. In fact, there are quite a few high-quality six-packs of beer you can get for under $10. I'm not talking about things like Coors and Bud Light (the worst cheap beer around), either. I'm referencing a handful of thoughtfully curated beers that still manage to keep costs low, something that isn't as easy to achieve as many of us might think.

As a bartender for 10 years and a cheap beer enthusiast in general, I've spent years exploring the many inexpensive beer options available on the market. While some are just awful, I rounded up a list of six-packs that cost less than $10, yet don't scream cheap. Full disclosure: All of the six-packs that made the cut can be purchased at Total Wine for less than $10. This means they may cost a bit more elsewhere, but rest assured that if you shop around, they can, in fact, be purchased for under $10. Now that we have that settled, let's get to the good stuff so you can not only buy your next six-pack on the cheap but also enjoy every last drop of the beer in the cans or bottles.