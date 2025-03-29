5 Tips For Making Cheap Beer Taste Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the rise of craft beer, the styles in a pint glass can range from fruit-packed smoothie sours to hefty barrel-aged stouts. Yet, for many, there's still a time and place for throwing back one (or many) cheap brews. However, while such suds are made to be both drinkable and affordable, sometimes their taste just doesn't cut it. After all, low prices typically mean cheaper ingredients, which translates to a worse fermentation, aroma, taste, and appearance. And if it's on the older side, the beer might even pick up cardboard-like or skunky flavors.

Whether you have one or many inexpensive brews on hand, you don't need to merely tolerate the taste. Instead, turn to additions that can improve cheap beer's flavor, whether it's mixing in more booze, crafting a beer-based cocktail, or simply throwing in some seasonings. Think of cheap beer as a blank canvas for more interesting flavors, and it'll certainly end up being more drinkable.