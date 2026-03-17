What Gives Guinness Beer That Iconic Black Color?

Whether or not you're Irish or like stout beers, you've probably tried Guinness at least once if you're a beer drinker, perhaps while attempting to "split the G." The iconic Irish beer is brewed in Dublin and is known for its deep, almost-black color and for the thick head of frothy foam on top. But how does a beer with such a surprisingly light taste get such a dark color?

"From the roasted barley," Colm O'Connor, Guinness Brewery Ambassador, told Chowhound. The barley, which is sourced locally within about 80 miles of the Dublin area, roasts for two and a half hours, giving it an extremely dark color that translates over to the beer. "We have complete control on how we roast our barley," O'Connor said, likening the process to roasting coffee beans. O'Connor added that Guinness works with more than 300 barley farmers in Ireland, who sow the barley seeds in March and harvest them in August. Guinness takes the process of its barley partnerships so seriously that it even has "Barley Awards" after each growing season. "Farmers that can combine efficiency with quality ... are rewarded for this, and that's a big thing," O'Connor said.