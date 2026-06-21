7 Chili's Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

Chili's is an enduring American icon. As competing casual restaurant chains have continued to struggle, the Southwestern-influenced company stayed strong, even has finding some viral success in recent years. This may be partly due to its crowd-pleasing menu. People big fans of the chain restaurant's mozzarella sticks, thanks to their ability to yield excellent cheese pull moments. The Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers another favorite. But what about the burgers?

Everyone knows that any iconic American restaurant chain can't exist without offering several different burgers to choose from. And Chili's gives us just that with their burgers, which are aptly named "Big Mouth Burgers."

Chili's has seven burgers on the menu (at the time of writing), some of which you can turn into sliders, veggie burgers, or doubles. I tested all seven of Chili's various burgers and ranked them from my least favorite to most favorite. Read on to discover how they fared.