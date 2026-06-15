Add A Packet Of This Pantry Staple To Scrambled Eggs For 10x The Flavor
Plenty of ranch obsessives put the creamy dressing on practically everything. Scrambled eggs, however, are probably pretty far down the list. However, ranch seasoning is a totally different proposition, and one that gives your next breakfast a signature flavor with little more than the tear of a packet.
Ranch seasoning has all of the tanginess of the saucier variety without the mild culinary dissonance of putting what's more typically a salad accompaniment on eggs. The dry, store-bought mix can be hydrated to create the beloved dressing after all, but its tangy combination of buttermilk, salt, garlic, onion, the classic flavor enhancer MSG, and other spices also has tons of other applications. The eggs you might enhance with some of these ingredients anyway are an excellent canvas for a shake of the stuff.
Depending on how many eggs you're cracking, you really should start small, such as with a tablespoon or two, and only continue adding to taste. You also may want to make some edits to your go-to scrambled egg recipe to accommodate the ranch's zippy, assertive flavors.
Making ranch scrambled eggs
You can introduce ranch seasoning to pretty much any scrambled egg technique that will ever be invented. Devoted to the stirring method that gives scrambled eggs an even, creamy finish? Ranch it. Perfected a fluffy, diner-style scramble? You can ranch that, too. Scrambled eggs also typically cook up so quickly that ranch seasoning isn't as critical as something like fresh garlic, which can burn and turn bitter in the pan unless you know precisely when to introduce it. However, adding ranch to whole eggs as they cook, rather than as a topping, makes sure it's fully incorporated with the liquid protein as it sets.
You also want to cut the salt until you take your first bite. Other than that twangy tang ranch imparts, a secondary note is its salinity. It's easy to overdo it before you know how your ranch-enhanced scrambled eggs truly finish. Add all the peppery heat you want, however. If there's one thing ranch is not, it's spicy. We like to fry eggs in chili oil for a little extra fire, and there's no reason you can't do the same for scrambled, too.