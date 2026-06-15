Add A Packet Of This Pantry Staple To Scrambled Eggs For 10x The Flavor

Plenty of ranch obsessives put the creamy dressing on practically everything. Scrambled eggs, however, are probably pretty far down the list. However, ranch seasoning is a totally different proposition, and one that gives your next breakfast a signature flavor with little more than the tear of a packet.

Ranch seasoning has all of the tanginess of the saucier variety without the mild culinary dissonance of putting what's more typically a salad accompaniment on eggs. The dry, store-bought mix can be hydrated to create the beloved dressing after all, but its tangy combination of buttermilk, salt, garlic, onion, the classic flavor enhancer MSG, and other spices also has tons of other applications. The eggs you might enhance with some of these ingredients anyway are an excellent canvas for a shake of the stuff.

Depending on how many eggs you're cracking, you really should start small, such as with a tablespoon or two, and only continue adding to taste. You also may want to make some edits to your go-to scrambled egg recipe to accommodate the ranch's zippy, assertive flavors.