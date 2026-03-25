Fry Your Eggs In This Flavor-Packed Oil For The Best Breakfast

There are about a billion ways you can make a single egg before you even wade into the wide world of tasty upgrades. Poached, coddled, baked, and hard-boiled; opportunities abound. There are even methods within the methods, like all of the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs. Let's say, however, that you've settled on fried — a classic egg preparation that carries plenty of its own tips. You can imbue it with a lot of flavor with almost no additional effort at all, simply by cooking your egg in the right kind of fat. And no, we aren't even talking about ways to reuse your bacon grease, for once.

Frying your egg in chili oil will give it the zippy pep that you might otherwise introduce after the fact via hot sauce and seasonings. Your mileage will vary based on how potent your chili oil is to begin with, which is affected by its age and how it's stored, but it should give you a good head start toward the heat you seek. If you don't have the condiment, you can give chili oil fried eggs a try by simply spooning a bit of the spicy oil from the top of the chili crisp that you might already have in your refrigerator. You can also probably pick up a bottle at your local grocery store for pretty cheap. And, of course, you can always make it yourself to best calibrate chili oil to your own taste.