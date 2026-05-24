The Cooking Method You Need For Easy, Diner-Style Scrambled Eggs

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Eggs are the one easy breakfast you can make in a variety of ways — whether you like them scrambled, hard-boiled, or omelette-style, there's a method for every preference. Scrambled eggs in particular are always a simple breakfast to throw together, but getting that tender and fluffy diner-style result takes a little more effort. There are a number of ways to make the best scrambled eggs at home, but there is one method that will give you diner-quality results: using a griddle.

Griddles may be great for smash burgers or paninis, but they're also the ideal way to make scrambled eggs. Diners tend to cook their food on flat top grills or griddles which enables them to prepare various orders simultaneously, and it's also the key to achieving that creamy, fluffy texture. Griddles are easier to regulate temperatures with, since the large, flat surface promotes even heating, so your eggs won't turn out burnt and dry. The flat top prevents overcooking and helps easily recreate those soft scrambled eggs you may find at a diner. This cooking tool is not only easy to use, but the cleanup will require much less effort and dishes, since you don't need a pan either. If you don't already own a griddle, the Chefman XL Electric Griddle has all the bells and whistles you need for perfect scrambled eggs.