The Proper Stirring Method For The Best Possible Scrambled Eggs

As simple as scrambled eggs may seem, anyone who has ever cooked them knows that those creamy little curds of eggy goodness are actually easier to mess up than they are to perfect. Burning a pan of scrambled eggs is an all too common experience. However, there is one simple hack to help prevent burnt eggs, and it requires no additional ingredients or equipment, rather just a slight change in stirring technique. Instead of stirring your eggs from the center of your pan outwards, you'll want to start at the edges and stir your eggs inwards, towards the center of the pan.

This method works because the eggs pooled at the edge of the pan are often more shallow than the eggs at the center, which means that they cook (and overcook) more quickly. If you stir from the center, you risk browning and burning those rich and delicious scrambled eggs. This doesn't mean that you have to neglect the eggs at the center; just make sure to start your stir at the periphery and work towards the middle of your pan. Of course, this is just one aspect of perfecting your scramble. There are other techniques you will want to keep in mind when making a scramble.