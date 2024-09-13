The Proper Stirring Method For The Best Possible Scrambled Eggs
As simple as scrambled eggs may seem, anyone who has ever cooked them knows that those creamy little curds of eggy goodness are actually easier to mess up than they are to perfect. Burning a pan of scrambled eggs is an all too common experience. However, there is one simple hack to help prevent burnt eggs, and it requires no additional ingredients or equipment, rather just a slight change in stirring technique. Instead of stirring your eggs from the center of your pan outwards, you'll want to start at the edges and stir your eggs inwards, towards the center of the pan.
This method works because the eggs pooled at the edge of the pan are often more shallow than the eggs at the center, which means that they cook (and overcook) more quickly. If you stir from the center, you risk browning and burning those rich and delicious scrambled eggs. This doesn't mean that you have to neglect the eggs at the center; just make sure to start your stir at the periphery and work towards the middle of your pan. Of course, this is just one aspect of perfecting your scramble. There are other techniques you will want to keep in mind when making a scramble.
Additional tips for the perfect scramble
So now that you know to stir your eggs from the outside in, there are a few other tips to remember. It all starts, of course, with your eggs. Before you cook or even crack your eggs, you should set them out on the counter for at least a few minutes. This will ensure that your eggs cook quickly. You will also want to make sure to stir your eggs prior to adding to the pan (though of course, Gordon Ramsay might have a word or two to say against this). Properly stirring your eggs will help to prevent white spots of under-scrambled eggs and can improve their texture. You can also whip your eggs, which will create an extra fluffy result (adding seltzer can also help). However, if you prefer a creamier scramble, you can simply stir, making sure to incorporate as little air as possible.
Once added to your well-lubricated pan, you will want to begin stirring immediately. You can adjust your stir technique to fit your desired egg texture, with larger stirs creating larger curds and smaller, more frequent stirs creating a smaller curd size. When finished, make sure to remove your eggs from the pan as soon as possible, as eggs trap heat and are prone to carryover cooking.