This Seafood Seasoning Blend Is All You Need For Perfect Potato Wedges

You barely need a recipe for this classic snack, but you can always refer to our roasted garlic and za'atar potato wedge recipe for reference, swapping the za'atar with Old Bay. You'll first slice a few russet potatoes down to size (an apple corer gets the wedges perfectly uniform) and soak them in ice water to remove a bit of their crispiness-inhibiting starch. Make sure to dry the spuds thoroughly after, though.

You can then toss the wedges in some oil and the Old Bay before arranging on a parchment-lined baking sheet and cooking them in the oven. You'll know they're done when they're a little brittle on the outside and a fork sinks through easily. You can shake on any additional salt to taste after they are done.

You can also easily make Old Bay potato wedges in the air fryer. Like with most of your air fryer preparations, you'll just want to make sure not to crowd the basket for the optimal crunch. This may take a couple of batches to achieve depending on the size of your appliance. Air fryer potato wedges will also likely require a similar time and temp as they would in the oven (400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 30 minutes), again depending on your appliance model, but keep a close eye on their progress the first time you make them in any case.