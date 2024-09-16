The Kitchen Tool Hack For Perfect Uniform Potato Wedges Every Single Time

When you think about cooking, words like "flavor" and "aroma" might pop into your head. But what about size? While this aspect of food might not be the first thing one judges when looking at a plate, it's still pretty important, and not just for aesthetic reasons. Consistently sized food both looks and tastes better, so it's important to be patient and cut everything evenly, especially when you're making potatoes wedges.

While there are many different types of potatoes out there (like waxy versus starchy, for example), most varieties of this classic vegetable are beloved for their versatility, often appearing sliced, diced, or mashed on a plate. While practically anyone can cut potatoes into wedges, it's still tricky to keep their size consistent when you only have standard implements like a cutting board and knife. So, what's a kitchen tool hack for perfectly uniform potato wedges every single time? Just use an apple slicer (otherwise known as a "corer") to cut your potato wedges.

This simple tool might be designed to uniformly slice apples, but it can serve the same purpose for potatoes, too (as long as the variety you choose fits inside the slicer, that is). Since potatoes and apples are generally similar in shape, using an apple slicer to cut up fries is an underrated option that can speed up the prepping process while giving you peace of mind. If you want smaller wedges, don't worry — you can easily slice each wedge down the middle with a knife.

