This Seafood Seasoning Takes Ice Cream To Unexpected New Heights Of Flavor
The blank canvas of vanilla ice cream seems to tempt innovation. Ghost peppers, soy sauce, and horseradish have stepped up to bat, but there's one savory seafood ingredient that brings just the right amount of flavor to this cold dessert. Old Bay goes on just about everything in Maryland, including the ice cream.
Old Bay's full ingredient list is a mystery to the public, but paprika, red pepper, black pepper, celery seed, and salt are part of the equation. The mystery that is Old Bay brings out an incredible umami flavor in seafood and chicken, but the sweet nature of ice cream changes the seasoning's experience. Dusting Old Bay on top of vanilla ice cream tastes akin to salted caramel. It's possible that the milk and fat content of ice cream cancel out what little bit of spiciness Old Bay has, bringing forward the salty and bitter profiles. It takes a fair amount of the seasoning to notice a difference due to the dairy's thickness, so the effect can be very subtle. The combination of sweet and salty isn't everyone's favorite, but for those who enjoy dipping fries in milkshakes, this duo is worth a shot.
Seasoning ice cream is less weird than it sounds
Ice cream isn't limited to saltiness, either. There are a lot of unhinged food combinations out there. The cursed Jell-O potato salad, pickles and peanut butter, and the (disgraceful yet delicious) ranch on pizza. Ice cream is no exception for unexpected toppings, and neither are sorbets, gelatos, and other cold treats. Tropical fruit flavors and sorbets benefit from spices like Old Bay, cayenne pepper, and Tajín. Toppings like espresso powder can enhance the comforting bitterness of chocolate, while nutmeg and cinnamon pair well with coconut and vanilla ice cream.
You can also grind your own seasoning blends with a mortar and pestle or rolling pin and cutting board. Sea salt pretzels, Oreos, and cashews have a lot of versatility. Old Bay is just one of many creative toppings that take ice cream to the next level.