This Seafood Seasoning Takes Ice Cream To Unexpected New Heights Of Flavor

The blank canvas of vanilla ice cream seems to tempt innovation. Ghost peppers, soy sauce, and horseradish have stepped up to bat, but there's one savory seafood ingredient that brings just the right amount of flavor to this cold dessert. Old Bay goes on just about everything in Maryland, including the ice cream.

Old Bay's full ingredient list is a mystery to the public, but paprika, red pepper, black pepper, celery seed, and salt are part of the equation. The mystery that is Old Bay brings out an incredible umami flavor in seafood and chicken, but the sweet nature of ice cream changes the seasoning's experience. Dusting Old Bay on top of vanilla ice cream tastes akin to salted caramel. It's possible that the milk and fat content of ice cream cancel out what little bit of spiciness Old Bay has, bringing forward the salty and bitter profiles. It takes a fair amount of the seasoning to notice a difference due to the dairy's thickness, so the effect can be very subtle. The combination of sweet and salty isn't everyone's favorite, but for those who enjoy dipping fries in milkshakes, this duo is worth a shot.