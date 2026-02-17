For A Seafood Boil With More Flavor (Without Extra Seasoning), Toss In This Easy Ingredient

In the United States, there's a humble yet sacred food tradition that stretches down through the southern half of the East Coast and along the upper edge of the Gulf of Mexico — the almighty seafood boil. This dish is made with varying kinds of shellfish and other region-specific ingredients, and cooked without any fancy skills or equipment. And it's absolutely legendary, both for locals who look forward to seafood boils at every celebration and for tourists unable to perfectly replicate the magic at home — though you can make a pretty good seafood boil in foil packets, especially over an open fire.

The true magic of a great seafood boil lies in showcasing the flavors of the freshest seafood you can possibly find by cooking it to perfection with the right seasonings, which are used generously but tend to be refreshingly uncomplicated. Salt and pepper are a given, while a hefty amount of Old Bay seasoning brings everything to life. However, that's not where your seasoning options end. Though undeniably delicious, Old Bay's closely guarded secret recipe doesn't appear to include garlic, which is almost as ubiquitous as salt.

If you find your seafood boils are a little lackluster, roasted garlic may just be the answer. Similar to lemon juice, garlic's astringent bite brightens flavors, showcasing the nuanced sweet earthiness of shellfish, potatoes, and corn while also highlighting the tangy spice in the Old Bay, especially once it's become rich, creamy, and caramelized after roasting to golden perfection in a hot oven.