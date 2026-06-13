Make Canned Corn The Star Of The Cookout — Just Add This Seasoning Packet

Summer calls for cookouts, and while homemade food is always a crowd-pleaser, each dish doesn't have to require monumental effort. Thoughtful preparation and simple touches can make all the difference in achieving rave cookout reviews, including for dishes that involve store-bought components. For a side that reads complex and super tasty with little to no thought, just grab some canned corn and mix it with ranch seasoning. A premixed ranch seasoning packet brings the taste of salt, herbs, garlic, onion and a kick of flavor without having to lift more than a finger in prep. Whether this frees you up to spend time on your main dishes, desserts, or simply carve back some space in your schedule for other pursuits is up to you.

To make the most of your favorite canned corn, remember the important step of always rinsing the corn first. This serves a twofold purpose of making the kernels a bit crisper and washing away any hint of a metallic or canned taste. With strained and rinsed corn at the ready, all that's left to do is sprinkle it with ranch seasoning. Some recipes for more traditional corn salads rely on a ranch-based flavor profile, but many incorporate the creamier and often heavier-feeling ranch dressing. This seasoning packet approach, on the other hand, feels light and summery.