Make Canned Corn The Star Of The Cookout — Just Add This Seasoning Packet
Summer calls for cookouts, and while homemade food is always a crowd-pleaser, each dish doesn't have to require monumental effort. Thoughtful preparation and simple touches can make all the difference in achieving rave cookout reviews, including for dishes that involve store-bought components. For a side that reads complex and super tasty with little to no thought, just grab some canned corn and mix it with ranch seasoning. A premixed ranch seasoning packet brings the taste of salt, herbs, garlic, onion and a kick of flavor without having to lift more than a finger in prep. Whether this frees you up to spend time on your main dishes, desserts, or simply carve back some space in your schedule for other pursuits is up to you.
To make the most of your favorite canned corn, remember the important step of always rinsing the corn first. This serves a twofold purpose of making the kernels a bit crisper and washing away any hint of a metallic or canned taste. With strained and rinsed corn at the ready, all that's left to do is sprinkle it with ranch seasoning. Some recipes for more traditional corn salads rely on a ranch-based flavor profile, but many incorporate the creamier and often heavier-feeling ranch dressing. This seasoning packet approach, on the other hand, feels light and summery.
Perfectly ranched corn
Although ranch seasoning is a dependable easy button for creating maximum canned corn flavor, you can further round out the dish with the additional savory notes and texture of onions and bacon. To go this route, saute the onions and bacon first and then incorporate the corn and ranch seasoning. You could then serve the dish just warmed through, or refrigerate and serve later as a chilled side. For an extra kick, add a splash of Tabasco or sriracha, which livens up the overall flavors in the same way it levels up actual ranch salad dressing.
Ranch seasoning is somewhat of a power move for quickly delivering a supercharged taste in all kinds of dishes aside from corn. While you are likely familiar with its use as the base of an addictive dip for veggies, it can also help make your burger meat even more craveable. It's also a great impromptu topper for grilled chicken.
Perhaps you want to keep your secret ingredient to yourself, but make sure to eventually tip your hat so your family doesn't end up needlessly trying to recreate your addictive corn — a la Monica trying to capture the essence of Phoebe Buffay's grandma's now-infamous Nestlé Tollhouse cookies in "Friends."