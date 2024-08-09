Ranking Canned Corn Brands Worst To Best

If you're looking for a way to incorporate more vegetables into your cooking, canned corn is an easy and budget-friendly option that makes this sweet, tender veggie available all year. It also makes a fantastic item to stockpile in your pantry in case you have to deal with extreme weather or other hazards that might knock out power. The best brands have multiple styles available and offer a great value, not to mention fantastic taste. Flavor is the top criteria for my taste tests but texture and variety are also key. In my opinion, canned corn should be sweet but still maintain a hint of saltiness, which actually brings out the natural taste of the corn. It should also be tender without crossing over to mushy and not have an excess amount of water in the can, which can impact the flavor and texture. I like corn that has a bit of crispiness without being tough and chewy, which can be common at the base of whole kernel corn.

Advertisement

Value is another important consideration since canned vegetables like corn are a great way to get nutrient-rich veggies on a budget. Organic options tend to cost more, but even tasty organic canned corn can be worth a slightly higher price if the flavor and texture are better than the standard options. Look for a balance of taste, texture, and cost to get the most from canned corn. Prices may vary based on location.